‘Focused’ Zuhayr Al-Qahtani prepared for biggest fight of his career

LONDON: Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is leaving nothing to chance as he prepares to become the first professional Saudi boxer to fight in the Kingdom, so much so he had to turn down tickets to watch Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title fight with Alexander Povetkin at Wembley.
Al-Qahtani, 29, takes on powerful Georgian puncher Giorgi Gviniashvili as part of the undercard for Friday’s World Super Series super middleweight final in Jeddah between George Groves and Callum Smith.
The Arabian Warrior was due to attend Joshua’s bout with Russia’s Povetkin last Saturday and had prime tickets for the showpiece event but his commitment to training and concerns about the cold causing injury and illness meant he passed up the opportunity.
It should come as no great surprise as Friday’s contest is a fight Al-Qahtani has been working toward since he first slipped on a pair of boxing gloves as a schoolboy.
“I got tickets but I didn’t want to go. Big boxing events in London, there’s sometimes fighting in the stands, drunk people. I just didn’t want to leave anything to me get injured. It was late, I didn’t want to get tired with training the next day. I just wanted to focus on my training,” Al-Qahtani told Arab News before flying to the Middle East earlier this week.
“I didn’t want to jeopardize anything. I went to Joshua v (Wladimir) Klitschko and being sat on the ground at Wembley, it’s so vast and cold and I didn’t want to risk getting sick. The last thing you want to do is get a cold before a fight.
“I just don’t want to leave anything to chance. I want to be 100 percent fresh for the show. I’ve got the weight of the Middle East on me and I can’t leave any excuses out there. I want to be focused, I want to be ready, I want to go.”
Gviniashvili represents a stiff challenge at super-lightweight over four rounds as the 29-year-old has 12 stoppages from his 29 fights but Al-Qahtani is confident he can get the job done and put on a show for his home fans.
“He’s a tough kid. He’s got a good record with 12 stoppages so we’ve got a bit of fireball. I’ve seen footage of him, the way he boxes, his style. He’s alright. Every fight I go to is a challenge and it’s for me to adapt and I learn as I’m fighting,” Al-Qahtani said.
Al-Qahtani has been a bundle of nervous energy as time has ticked down toward fight night, working intensely under the guise of former IBO light middleweight champion Richard ‘The Secret’ Williams, who will be in his corner in Jeddah.
On Friday he will rise, attend prayer “to ask God for guidance and success” before returning to his hotel to relax, poring over footage of classic fighters like Marvin Hagler and Manny Pacquiao to help him get in the zone.
Then he’ll tuck into his traditional pre-fight meal of spaghetti bolognese before spending time with his younger brother Naseem and his cousins, who have traveled from all around Saudi Arabia and Dubai. Although, Al-Qahtani admits at this stage he’s in a state of isolation.
“I’m in the zone, I black out everyone. For me, it doesn’t matter who’s there, it’s a journey I have to take on my own. Boxing is a serious business,” he explains.
Then, at King Abdullah Sports City around three hours before fight time, he will explore the ring, “so it’s nothing new to me when I step in there for the fight.” Then it is game face on in the dressing room, hydrating and going through his game plan before calling up his mother for her to wish him good luck.
Al-Qahtani will enter the ring in his trademark black and gold shorts soundtracked by a traditional Saudi war song which, he says, should send the crowd, “crazy”. Then it’s down to business.
“I’m going to war,” he admits. “I respect my opponent but he better be ready. It’s showtime.”
‘Focused’ Zuhayr Al-Qahtani prepared for biggest fight of his career
‘Focused’ Zuhayr Al-Qahtani prepared for biggest fight of his career
- Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is leaving nothing to chance as he prepares to become the first professional Saudi boxer to fight in the Kingdom
- Al-Qahtani, 29, takes on powerful Georgian puncher Giorgi Gviniashvili as part of the undercard for Friday’s World Super Series super middleweight final in Jeddah
LONDON: Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is leaving nothing to chance as he prepares to become the first professional Saudi boxer to fight in the Kingdom, so much so he had to turn down tickets to watch Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title fight with Alexander Povetkin at Wembley.
Beating Callum Smith in WBSS final would be pinnacle of career, says Groves
- Groves is defending his WBA Super-Middleweight belt, and has the opportunity to add to it the highly coveted Ring Magazine crown and Smith’s WBC Diamond title, along with the inaugural Muhammad Ali Trophy for the WBSS champion
- The historic fight night marks the first time Saudi Arabia has hosted a major boxing match
JEDDAH: Prompting inevitable speculation about possible retirement plans, George Groves said that beating fellow Englishman Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series super-middleweight final on Friday night in Jeddah would be the pinnacle of his career.
Groves is defending his WBA Super-Middleweight belt, and has the opportunity to add to it the highly coveted Ring Magazine crown and Smith’s WBC Diamond title, along with the inaugural Muhammad Ali Trophy for the WBSS champion.
Facing the media on Wednesday for the final time before they do battle at King Abdullah Sports City Arena, both fighters were confident of victory in a contest that will decide the best super-middleweight boxer in the world.
The historic fight night marks the first time Saudi Arabia has hosted a major boxing match, as the country continues to open up to sporting and entertainment events and hopes to raise the profile of a sport that has produced few professionals from the region.
Groves, who holds a professional record of 28 wins and three losses, said he believes the desert stars are lining up just right for him at this point in a career during which he has been involved in some of the more memorable title bouts in recent history.
“I've been in some real big fights as a professional, numerous world title fights, and recently became WBA world champion and number one in the division,” he said. “I have to make sure I win it, stake my claim, and I believe it will be the pinnacle of my career so far.”
Friday night’s contest will be the first for Groves since he beat Chris Eubank Jr. on points in the semi-final of the WBSS in February, despite clearly dislocating his shoulder in a flurry of exchanges during the final round of the bout. He dismissed any lingering concerns from critics regarding his condition of his shoulder.
“It took a long time to get back to full fitness but everything has gone as good as it possibly could,” he said. “The shoulder is working. I am No.1 in the division and proud of it, plus the favorite going into this fight. I was the No.1 seed when the tournament started. I am going to win and I am going to win well. We are in a great place.”
Smith, who has an unblemished record of 24-0, relishes the chance to stake his claim to a place in the boxing history books with his first world-title fight.
“I’m excited. There is a lot at stake,” he said. “Win this fight I will have achieved what I always wanted to achieve. Every boxer starts boxing to become a world champion. On Friday night I get the chance to be there. There’s a lot at stake but that’s why I turned professional. I am so close to finally doing it all.”
Smith, who comes from a family of boxers (four of his brothers are professional fighters) was full of praise for the Saudi people and the authorities for the welcome he has received in Jeddah.
“We have been so well received by the Saudi people,” he said. “We couldn’t have been looked after better or by more friendly and hospitable people. It’s a pleasure to go for a stroll in the streets among the locals.
“Everything out here has been better than expected, you know? I have never been here before but the food has been fantastic, the people have been lovely and our accommodation is great.”
Smith, who arrived in Jeddah on Friday for his final fight preparations, said he was pleased with how well he and his team have adjusted to their new, unfamiliar surroundings.
“We did the set-up over the weekend and it feels like I am at home.,” he said. “I could be anywhere in the world as long as my family is with me. I am good — I woke up this morning as a happy person.”
Friday night also marks the hometown debut of Saudi Arabia’s own Zuhayr Al-Qahtani. The London-based boxer, who has a 4-0 record, will battle Giorgi Gviniashvili, from Georgia, on the undercard.