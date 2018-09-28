Yemen activist once held by rebels slams UN peace drive as ‘naive’

GENEVA: A Yemeni activist who was held and allegedly tortured for months by Houthi rebels this week criticized the UN-backed peace process for his country as “naive,” warning against “humanizing” his captors.
Hisham Al-Omeisy, an outspoken activist, journalist and political commentator, was arrested in August 2017 after speaking out against restrictions and corruption in rebel-held areas of the war-ravaged country.
Omeisy, who has also harshly criticized the actions of the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the rebels since 2015, says the Houthis accused him of being an American and Saudi spy.
“I was tortured in prison... They employed barbaric measures,” he told AFP in an interview on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
He warned that UN officials trying to bring both sides to the table to hammer out a peace deal were being “played by the Houthis.”
Omeisy was finally released in January after an international campaign to secure his freedom. He lives in Cairo but says he still follows the situation at home.
Yemen’s war pits forces loyal to President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government against Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who seized control of the capital Sanaa in 2014.
Some 10,000 people have died since the conflict escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition entered the fighting to support the government.
UN mediator Martin Griffiths tried earlier this month to organize the first negotiations between Yemen’s warring sides in two years, but the Houthis failed to show up in Geneva.
Omeisy said the rebels refusal to come should not have been a surprise, and questioned whether those trying to broker peace sufficiently understand the complexities of the conflict.
“The process came off as very naive and overly simplistic,” he said.
A major mistake, he said, was trying to “humanize” the Houthis.
Omeisy said he knew from his time in Houthi custody how brutal they were.
“They would hang me from the wall, beat me up. I had cuts and bruises all over my body,” he said, displaying scars on his wrists from metal cuffs and a stab-wound on the back of one hand.
He also had pictures of big, red scars on his back and thigh.
His interrogators demanded that he confess on video to being a spy, but Omeisy said he refused, pointing out that if he had given in, “I know I would have been executed.”
He said he was held alone in a tiny concrete cell with no light and no toilet, and was often denied food and water.
“They dehumanize you,” he said, adding that he knew of at least 16 journalists who were held in his block. He says he is haunted by their screams.
The UN insists there is no military solution to Yemen’s conflict, but Omeisy insisted it would be preferable to go in quickly to retake the areas under Houthi control, instead of allowing the conflict to drag on.
The impression on the ground, he said, is that “the international community, and especially the Saudis, are willing to fight this war to the last Yemeni.”
He described the Yemen conflict as Syria “on steroids.” While Syria’s war has been raging for more than seven years, he warned that Yemen’s conflict could “drag on for 70.”
The UN process was “flawed,” he said. “You need something beyond just good intentions. You need a solid strategy, and you need a solid implementation.”
Omeisy meanwhile said he strongly supported the work of a group of investigators appointed by the UN Human Rights Council a year ago to probe violations in Yemen.
In a report presented to the council Wednesday, the investigators said there was reason to believe that all sides in Yemen’s conflict had committed “war crimes.”
The council is due to determine this week if the probe can continue for another year, but Saudi Arabia and others are opposed to extending its mandate.
The investigators “are independent” and enjoy “enormous credibility on the ground,” Omeisy said, adding that it was “extraordinarily important that it continues its work.”
nl/bs/har/aph/klm
Yemen activist once held by rebels slams UN peace drive as ‘naive’
Yemen activist once held by rebels slams UN peace drive as ‘naive’
- Hisham Al-Omeisy was arrested in August 2017 after speaking out against corruption in rebel-held areas of Yemen
- The political commentator says the Houthis accused him of being an American and Saudi spy
GENEVA: A Yemeni activist who was held and allegedly tortured for months by Houthi rebels this week criticized the UN-backed peace process for his country as “naive,” warning against “humanizing” his captors.
Exhibition highlights the endless struggle for Syrian refugees
- The world is turning away from millions left stranded by the situation in Syria
- 24 Hours on Hamra Street explores the plight of Syrian refugees homeless in Beirut
LONDON: Suffering has become the status quo in Syria but the casualties of its seven-year conflict are drifting from the public eye.
The world’s attention span dwindled with the decline of Daesh in the region and Syria is increasingly seen as just another Middle East crisis, warned Lina Khatib, head of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House).
“The military defeat of ISIS largely contributed to a perception that the story is over for Syria and everything else that happens is just routine,” she told Arab News. But for millions forced to flee their war-torn country, the struggle is far from over.
On the streets of Beirut in neighbouring Lebanon, people have grown accustomed to the sight of homeless Syrians huddled in doorways and women with young children shivering on blankets at the side of the road.
Speaking at the launch of her new video art exhibition, 24 Hours on Hamra Street in London on Thursday, Khatib spelled out the dangers of compassion fatigue and the routinisation through which conflict in the Middle East – particularly events in Syria – are often perceived.
“I felt that people have started to think of conflict in Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East as normal and this is very disturbing because it dehumanizes both the victims in the conflict and also the people who are ignoring these conflicts.”
Her footage, shot over 24 continuous hours on Hamra Street in Beirut, brings the viewer’s gaze down to ground level, where those left begging by the loss of their homes in Syria scrape a living on occasional handouts from passersby.
Khatib, who is also a visual artist, used her phone camera to record a few minutes every hour on the busy shopping street, where pedestrians walk past, oblivious to those whose lives have been placed on hold here.
“This is about the human dimension,” she said during a panel discussion entitled Keep your eyes set on Syria. “I feel like I could write a whole book asking for empathy but it’s not going to be as effective as the exhibition upstairs.”
She also collaborated with Damascus-based heavy metal band Maysaloon to produce a short documentary chronicling their determination and defiance as young musicians finding a voice amid the chaos of war. “Cultural expression is another avenue for discussing what Syria is going through today,” she said.
The video installation, which is part of Chatham House's Syria From Within project, reminds viewers of the human cost of a conflict that has forced 5.5 million people to flee Syria and displaced a further 6.6 million inside the country since 2011, according to The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR.
In the past year, 50,000 refugees have returned home from Lebanon, despite concerns over their safety. The Lebanese government says the country can no longer cope with hosting an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees and is pushing ahead with a controversial programme to facilitate returns.
“Since the beginning they considered the refugees as visitors,” said Fadi Hallisso, CEO of Basmeh and Zeitooneh, an NGO working with Syrian refugees in Lebanon. “Many politicians are misleading the public by pretending that the war has ended in Syria and now it is time for the refugees to return.”
As a result, he said, donations are drying up despite the enormous need for ongoing compassion and support.
The exhibition at P21 Gallery in London runs until Oct. 5, 2018.