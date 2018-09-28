You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman urges 24-hour opening of Quba Mosque to be considered
﻿

King Salman urges 24-hour opening of Quba Mosque to be considered

King Salman visits Quba Mosque in Madinah on Sept. 24, 2018. (SPA)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

King Salman urges 24-hour opening of Quba Mosque to be considered

  • The king visited and prayed at the mosque on Wednesday, accompanied by a number of princes
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: King Salman has ordered a study into opening Quba Mosque for prayer throughout the day, said Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman.

The king visited and prayed at the mosque on Wednesday, accompanied by a number of princes. 

Following the study, implementation of all necessary requirements will begin immediately, said Prince Faisal.

Earlier, King Salman highlighted the Saudi people’s unity at a reception held by dignitaries and notables of Madinah to welcome and celebrate his visit and his inauguration of development projects in the region.

Everyone in Saudi Arabia is equal, and while there is impunity in some countries, in the Kingdom anyone can file a suit against anyone, he added.

The projects he inaugurated include Al-Miqat Hospital and a water-treatment plant, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported.

He also opened the King Salman International Conference Center, which includes a main hall for celebrations with a capacity of 2,500 people, and three multi-purpose halls that can accommodate up to 500 people each.

Residents of Madinah commended the king for his visit. Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah thanked him for his generous support of the health sector.

Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan thanked the king for his patronage of the opening of the conference center.

Topics: King Salman Madinah Saudi Arabia Quba Mosque

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Quba Mosque in Madinah
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman visits Quba Mosque

FaceOf: Dr. Fahd Al-Shathri, deputy governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency

Dr. Fahd Al-Shathri
Updated 9 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Dr. Fahd Al-Shathri, deputy governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency

  • Al-Shathri earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University and his master’s degree in economics from KSU
  • Al-Shathri also served as an economic adviser in the Ministry of Finance from 2000 to 2011
Updated 9 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
0

Dr. Fahd Al-Shathri is the deputy governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA). Saudi Arabia has been at the forefront of global efforts to combat money laundering and the financing of terror operations, which Al-Shathri is responsible for supervising, among other responsibilities.

Al-Shathri recently gave a speech at the 10th Compliance and Anti-Money Laundering Seminar in Riyadh, highlighting the efforts of the Kingdom in tackling financial crime. 

He said: “The Kingdom has directed all financial institutions to abide by the policies that meet compliance standards, including reporting and uncovering financial crime.”

Al-Shathri earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University and his master’s degree in economics from KSU. 

Prior to gaining his Ph.D. in public finance from Lehigh University, Al-Shathri worked as a columnist at Aleqtisadiah newspaper, where he touched on issues related to the Saudi economy and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Al-Shathri also served as an economic adviser in the Ministry of Finance from 2000 to 2011.

In 2009, Al-Shathri served as a board member at the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD). 

He then served as both adviser to the executive director of the International Monetary Fund, as well as executive director and IMF board member through 2016.

Prior to being appointed deputy governor of SAMA in 2018, Al-Shathri served as deputy governor for research and international affairs at SAMA, having been appointed in 2016.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) FaceOf

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Nicholas Naples, CEO of Saudi Public Investment Fund’s Amaala project
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Homam Hashem, CEO of Saudi Arabia's Kafalah Fund
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Renowned Saudi poet Ibrahim Khafaji
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Khalid Al-Abdullatif, Saudi Shoura Council member

Latest updates

King Salman urges 24-hour opening of Quba Mosque to be considered
0
FaceOf: Dr. Fahd Al-Shathri, deputy governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency
0
Yemen activist once held by rebels slams UN peace drive as ‘naive’
0
Kingdom will take major strides with Vision 2030, say upbeat Saudi youths
0
What We Are Reading Today: Watch Me Play by T. L. Taylor
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.