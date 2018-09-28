You are here

  • Home
  • More than 100 speakers confirmed for Future Investment Initiative 2018 in Riyadh
﻿

More than 100 speakers confirmed for Future Investment Initiative 2018 in Riyadh

Updated 28 September 2018
Arab News
0

More than 100 speakers confirmed for Future Investment Initiative 2018 in Riyadh

  • Speakers will shed light on the most pertinent trends shaping the global investment landscape
  • FII is a global platform focused on identifying future trends and opportunities
Updated 28 September 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) on Thursday announced more than 100 global investors, CEOs and disruptive innovators who will speak at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2018, which begins in Riyadh on Oct. 23.

Focusing on three core themes — investing in transformation, technology as opportunity, and advancing human potential  — the three-day event will explore a number of subjects, including how leaders from business and government can develop a collective vision for the future, how venture capital is changing the future of innovation, and how immersive technology is changing the way we live, work and create.

FII is a global platform focused on identifying future trends and opportunities, defining the future of industries and discussing how investment can contribute to overall global prosperity and development. FII speakers will shed light on the most pertinent trends shaping the global investment landscape.

Speakers announced so far include David Bonderman, Chairman and Founding Partner of TPG Capital; Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase; Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Inc.; John M. Flint, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive of HSBC Holdings PLC; Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber Technologies Inc.; Christine Lagarde, President of the International Monetary Fund; Kai-Fu Lee, Chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures; Tong Li, CEO of Bank of China International; Rob Lloyd, CEO of Hyperloop One; Jean Lemierre, Chairman of BNP Paribas; Kanetsugu Mike, President and CEO of MUFG Bank LTD; Zanny Minton-Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief of The Economist; Rajeev Misra, CEO of Softbank Vision Fund, SB Investment Advisers; Steven Mnuchin, United States Secretary of the Treasury; Lubna S. Olayan, CEO and Deputy Chairperson of Olayan Financing Company; General David Petraeus, Chairman of KKR; Jeremy Weir, Executive Chairman and CEO of Trafigura Group Pte Ltd; and Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone.

Commenting on the announcement, Jamie Dimon said, “I am looking forward to attending the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh to discuss innovation in technology and what it means to all of us. Overall, technology is the greatest thing that has ever happened to mankind. Artificial intelligence, big data and machine learning are helping JPMorgan Chase reduce risk and fraud, upgrade service, improve underwriting and enhance marketing across the firm. We know technology has been a great force, and for the benefit of all of us, that force should not be left unleashed.”

“Political, economic and technological changes pose individual challenges for all businesses and governments, but the most intractable problems require a truly global response,” said John M. Flint. “The public and private sectors have no choice but to work together to maximize the benefits of human ingenuity while managing its disruptive impacts. Sharing ideas and sharpening our focus on the problems we have in common are essential steps toward building a sustainable economy for all.”

Rajeev Misra said: “FII is a unique event that brings together visionaries across business, government and technology who are collectively shaping the future of global investment. We share a common ambition to create an ecosystem that harnesses the world’s most transformative technologies, to the benefit of humanity. Through the Vision Fund, we are striving to bring many of these businesses to the Middle East, which we believe will support innovation, job creation and unlock new economic opportunities. We look forward to sharing our insights with the FII community.”
Further updates about the 2018 program, partners and speakers are available at www.futureinvestmentinitiative.com.

Topics: Future Investment Initiative 2018 FIF 2018 Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

0
Corporate News
PIF announces 6 ‘Knowledge Partners’ for FII 2018
0
Corporate News
Ford embraces FII to boost smart mobility in Mideast

Saudi Arabia’s bold Amaala development will set new standards in luxury holidays, conservation

The coastline of the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, above, and its coral reef, bottom. In 2019, work is set to begin on turning a stretch of undeveloped coastline in the northwest, below, into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” (Shutterstock; SPA)
Updated 28 September 2018
ANNA PUKAS
0

Saudi Arabia’s bold Amaala development will set new standards in luxury holidays, conservation

  • Unveiled this week, Amaala is the latest project aimed at creating a fully-fledged tourism industry in Saudi Arabia
  • Amaala will awaken the world’s imagination by rephrasing the current concept of the luxury tourism experience
Updated 28 September 2018
ANNA PUKAS
0

LONDON: Picture the scene: A pristine white beach, crystal-clear waters with a yacht or two bobbing in the middle distance. 

The days are filled with exploring a rich landscape filled with natural and archaeological wonders or relaxing in complete tranquility, the evenings spent savoring the finest foods and artistic entertainment, and all set against a backdrop of spectacular scenery.

Where is this paradise on earth? South Africa, perhaps? Or somewhere in the South Seas?

Wrong and wrong. It is in fact somewhere far closer to home. Amaala is the name of what is promised to be the ultimate ultra-luxe tourism destination. It is on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia and, if all goes to plan, in just two years’ time it will begin welcoming guests from all over the world.

In 2019, building is set to begin on turning a stretch of undeveloped coastline in the northwest of Saudi Arabia into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Unveiled this week, Amaala is the latest project aimed at creating a fully-fledged tourism industry in Saudi Arabia. Funded initially by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, it is certainly ambitious, promising to cater to all tastes and desires with bespoke holidays. Adventure, culture, history, sports, relaxation, shopping — Amaala will have them all, with a special focus on “wellness, healthy living and meditation,” as well as its own dedicated airport for “seamless” transfers. 

“Amaala will awaken the world’s imagination by rephrasing the current concept of the luxury tourism experience,” said Nicholas Naples, the newly appointed CEO, who will lead development and operations. “Our concept will provide a rich service offering that exceeds customers’ expectations by providing a comprehensive suite of services not commonly found in one location, that is unique by all measures.”

More specifically, that means “extraordinary architecture” in both the hotels on site offering 2,500 rooms and the private villas and apartments that will be available for purchase. 

Galleries, atelier workshops and an art academy will showcase the work of young artists and artisans from Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region. There will be a marina for year-round mooring for yachts and other vessels offering “boutique luxury cruises” and diving trips to coral reefs which, unlike many others in the world, are still undamaged.

And for those who simply want to recharge, there will be a wellness retreat with full medical facilities. 

Amaala will also host cultural events and conferences. The top priority throughout will be care for the natural environment.

Amaala is part of Vision 2030, the program of reforms steered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the development will be sited within the nature reserve that bears his name.

The target for all this largesse is “the world’s top” 2.5 million leisure travelers. But will they come?

Absolutely, said former hotelier Gaurav Sinha, founder of the Dubai-based Insignia, a company that advises some of the world’s top brands on marketing. 

As well as the wonders of nature and superlative standards of service, Amaala offers something far more appealing: The thrill of discovery and the cachet of being among the first to experience a place that is little-known and even less understood.

“This is for what I call ‘culture purists’ — people with an element of the intrepid traveler,” said Sinha. “You have a world heritage
archaeological site on the doorstep in Al-Ula, lovely weather, protected nature — this is the new Shangri La.

“It will also appeal to the intelligentsia — people who are looking to enrich their life experience.”

April Hutchinson, luxury specialist at Travel Trade Gazette, said that tourists in search of the unusual would be drawn to Saudi Arabia. 

“A couple of companies have already started looking at Saudi Arabia as somewhere that appeals to those with more refined tastes. It’s the lure of the unknown. In marketing terms, does it offer something different in the region and worldwide? In that respect, it ticks a lot of boxes,” she said. “It’s not Dubai and it doesn’t want
to be.”

While initial funding for Amaala will come from the PIF, there will be opportunities for private investment later and much will depend on which companies are brought in, said Sinha.

“The right brands have to be brought in to operate the assets,” he said. “Positioning the luxury is actually less relevant. What the right name gives is a sense of assurance. The sort of traveler this is aimed at expects a certain standard of service.”

Tourism development expert John Podaras, of Hotel Development Resources, has explored Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea region and pronounces it “stunningly beautiful.”

“The sort of traveler who will come will be well-off but they are not bothered about being pampered. They expect very good service but what they’re after is an authentic experience,” he said.

With that in mind, how far will Saudi Arabia have to go in reconciling its own codes of behavior with the more laissez-faire attitudes of the West?

“Do you expect visitors to change their behavior or do you create a city within a city, ring-fenced within a wall with its own laws and its own little culture to keep visitors apart from the rest of the country? And if you do that, it is hardly giving them the authentic experience,” Podaras said. He predicts “a significant change” in legislation will be necessary.

However, it would be wrong to assume all potential tourists are coming from Europe or the US. 

“Millions of people come to Saudi Arabia every year from Indonesia and other Muslim countries for Hajj. They would love to explore more of the country after the pilgrimage,” said Sinha.

Podaras said that the success of online operators such as halalbooking.com shows that Muslims living in the West are a growing sector of the market. “They might be second or third generation migrants to Western Europe and they want things that make them feel more comfortable, like women-only beaches and alcohol-free hotels,” he said.

Hutchinson believes Amaala is likely to make allowances for non-Muslim visitors. “So many people from the Middle East have been exposed to European
ways through travel so I think they are more used to us,” she said.

However, the experts agreed that Saudi Arabia cannot make any meaningful progress unless it becomes easier — much easier — for visitors to enter the country. Some changes are already on the way; from December, foreigners attending some sporting and cultural
events in the Kingdom will automatically get an electronic visa with their ticket. But whether that will extend to holiday bookings is not clear.

What is clear, however, is that the tourists — and especially those of the caliber that will be drawn to Amaala — are keen on sustainability.

“They want to be sure that everything is being done in a sustainable way. They don’t want to feel they are contributing to damage to the environment. They want to be sure it’s protected and that there is some benefit to the local community,” said Hutchinson. “Saudi Arabia is building from a blank slate which is a great opportunity.”

“There is certain sprit of audaciousness in this project,” said Sinha. “It’s a beautiful new frontier which requires a tremendous amount of optimism and progressive thinking. The Riviera is not just for Europe.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Editor’s Choice

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Nicholas Naples, CEO of Saudi Public Investment Fund’s Amaala project
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's PIF unveils Amaala, a new global leading destination for wellness

Latest updates

Sued by Starbucks, Indian coffee chain changes name
0
Canada strips Aung San Suu Kyi of honorary citizenship
0
Journalists slam Bangladesh digital security law
0
Oil prices edge up amid uncertainty over fallout from Iran sanctions
0
Google CEO to meet with US lawmakers after previous snub
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.