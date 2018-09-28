More than 100 speakers confirmed for Future Investment Initiative 2018 in Riyadh

JEDDAH: The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) on Thursday announced more than 100 global investors, CEOs and disruptive innovators who will speak at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2018, which begins in Riyadh on Oct. 23.
Focusing on three core themes — investing in transformation, technology as opportunity, and advancing human potential — the three-day event will explore a number of subjects, including how leaders from business and government can develop a collective vision for the future, how venture capital is changing the future of innovation, and how immersive technology is changing the way we live, work and create.
FII is a global platform focused on identifying future trends and opportunities, defining the future of industries and discussing how investment can contribute to overall global prosperity and development. FII speakers will shed light on the most pertinent trends shaping the global investment landscape.
Speakers announced so far include David Bonderman, Chairman and Founding Partner of TPG Capital; Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase; Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Inc.; John M. Flint, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive of HSBC Holdings PLC; Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber Technologies Inc.; Christine Lagarde, President of the International Monetary Fund; Kai-Fu Lee, Chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures; Tong Li, CEO of Bank of China International; Rob Lloyd, CEO of Hyperloop One; Jean Lemierre, Chairman of BNP Paribas; Kanetsugu Mike, President and CEO of MUFG Bank LTD; Zanny Minton-Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief of The Economist; Rajeev Misra, CEO of Softbank Vision Fund, SB Investment Advisers; Steven Mnuchin, United States Secretary of the Treasury; Lubna S. Olayan, CEO and Deputy Chairperson of Olayan Financing Company; General David Petraeus, Chairman of KKR; Jeremy Weir, Executive Chairman and CEO of Trafigura Group Pte Ltd; and Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone.
Commenting on the announcement, Jamie Dimon said, “I am looking forward to attending the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh to discuss innovation in technology and what it means to all of us. Overall, technology is the greatest thing that has ever happened to mankind. Artificial intelligence, big data and machine learning are helping JPMorgan Chase reduce risk and fraud, upgrade service, improve underwriting and enhance marketing across the firm. We know technology has been a great force, and for the benefit of all of us, that force should not be left unleashed.”
“Political, economic and technological changes pose individual challenges for all businesses and governments, but the most intractable problems require a truly global response,” said John M. Flint. “The public and private sectors have no choice but to work together to maximize the benefits of human ingenuity while managing its disruptive impacts. Sharing ideas and sharpening our focus on the problems we have in common are essential steps toward building a sustainable economy for all.”
Rajeev Misra said: “FII is a unique event that brings together visionaries across business, government and technology who are collectively shaping the future of global investment. We share a common ambition to create an ecosystem that harnesses the world’s most transformative technologies, to the benefit of humanity. Through the Vision Fund, we are striving to bring many of these businesses to the Middle East, which we believe will support innovation, job creation and unlock new economic opportunities. We look forward to sharing our insights with the FII community.”
Further updates about the 2018 program, partners and speakers are available at www.futureinvestmentinitiative.com.