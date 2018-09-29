Rihanna shines bright like a diamond in Dubai

You are here

Rihanna led a beauty tutorial in Dubai. (File photo: AFP)
  • The make-up mogul led her first-ever Fenty Beauty Artistry and Beauty Talk in Dubai
  • The crowd erupted into cheers when she walked on stage in a gold robe
DUBAI: Pop superstar and make-up mogul Rihanna took to the stage in Dubai on Saturday to hold her first-ever Fenty Beauty Artistry and Beauty Talk in front of a packed-out audience at the Armani Hotel.

The Barbados-born celebrity taught fans how to “Shine Bright Like A Diamond” with a clutch of useful make-up tricks demonstrated by a pair of handpicked make-up artists — Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal.

The event, the location of which was only unveiled two days prior due to security reasons, was co-sponsored by Sephora. Proceeds from the charity event will go to Dubai Cares, an organization that works with UN aid agencies and international NGOs in an effort to improve children’s access to education in developing countries.

A more-mature-than-expected crowd of over-excited beauty bloggers descended on the ballroom, with calls of “work it!” and “I can’t believe this is happening” heard as they posed for a seemingly never-ending litany of photos.

The crowd then flooded into the ballroom for the event, which kicked off at a very delayed 3.50 p.m. local time.

Rihanna hit the stage in Dubai. (Arab News)



They erupted into cheers as Rihanna, swathed in a gold silk robe and a glittering necklace, took to the stage. She was followed in by surprise guest Halima Aden, the hijab-wearing US-Somali model who has been taking the fashion world by storm as of late.

Rihanna went on to talk to fans about her make-up ethos, saying: “You want something that makes you look like your make-up was done five minutes ago, always.”

The beauty boss launched the line in 2017, with a promise to make all women feel included — something that was especially apparent in her game-changing release of 40 different shades of foundation.

“I hope more people get on board with expanding their range of colors,” she said at the event, in reference to the multitude of shades. “Inclusivity is very close to me — it’s all I know. I hope everyone can expand and wake up,” she added, before saying her mother was the first image of beauty she had ever recognized and she could not have created a make-up line without catering to darker skin tones such as her mother’s.

The make-up artists went on to create a series of looks using products from the range, and made sure to rely heavily on the recently released Moroccan Spice palette, which was launched earlier this year.

The launch of the product was not without its controversy, however, as detractors accused her of cultural appropriation over the palette at the time.

The palette’s desert-themed campaign video featured models posing next to a camel and Arab-influenced music playing in the background and some social media commenters slammed the campaign over its apparent lack of any Moroccan models.

“As someone who is half Amazigh Moroccan, I (would have hoped that) if you (were) going to have a palette inspired by — or do the shoot in — Morocco, you could have at least cast one person of Moroccan or Amazigh descent,” one commenter posted on Twitter. The video was shot in the US, however.

For her part, Rihanna did not address the backlash, but said the palette was inspired by her trips to Morocco, garnering cheers from Moroccan audience members at Saturday’s event.

Fenty Beauty, named 2017’s best innovation by Time Magazine, just celebrated its first birthday by releasing two new diamond-themed products. Diamond Milk Gloss Bomb — a “dewy highlight for your lips,” according to a press release — and Diamond Bomb, a face and full-body highlight that gives wearers a shimmering glow.

Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille to leave Geneva watch fair

  • The aim will be to sell directly to consumers rather than via third-party retailers they would meet at the show
  • Swiss luxury watch brands have now realized that e-commerce and social networks are formidable tools to get a tighter grip on distribution
ZURICH: Watch brands Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille will withdraw from the Richemont-dominated Geneva watch fair from 2020 to focus on selling directly to consumers rather than via third-party retailers they would meet at the show.
Latecomers to the digital space, Swiss luxury watch brands have now realized that e-commerce and social networks are formidable tools to get a tighter grip on distribution and customer relationships, while cutting out wholesalers also helps to keep a lid on the grey market.
Audemars Piguet, an independent brand with about $1 billion in sales, is changing its business model to place its customers at the heart of its commercial strategy and “establish direct and personal relationships with watch lovers around the world,” it said in a statement published late on Wednesday.
Its chief executive told Reuters this month that the brand wanted to take all its sales in-house within three to five years.
Richard Mille, known for its ultra-expensive, sporty timepieces relying on Audemars Piguet technology, said it preferred dedicated mono-brand boutiques to multibrand retailers.
“Consequently, the brand’s presence at exhibitions no longer corresponds to its strategy for exclusive and selective distribution,” the company said in a statement.
Both brands will be present for the last time at the next Geneva fair in January, they said.
The announcements deal another blow to third-party retailers and the two big industry shows designed for them — the SIHH (Salon International de Haute Horlogerie) in Geneva, which takes place in January, and Baselworld, held in Basel in March.
The number of exhibitors at the Basel fair halved this year and it recently lost one of its most important pillars when Swatch Group dropped out.
The SIHH had been seen as benefiting from Baselworld’s troubles, with brands such as Hermes moving from Basel to Geneva, but the latest news shows it is not immune to the increasing focus on digital channels.
Watch retailers are trying to adjust to the changing environment, with bigger players such as Bucherer or The Watches of Switzerland expanding internationally and pushing online and pre-owned activities, while smaller rivals try to find a niche to survive.

