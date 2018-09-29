22 die from drinking contaminated alcohol in Iran

TEHRAN: At least 22 people have died in Iran in three separate incidents of poisoning by adulterated bootleg alcohol, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Saturday.
Despite tough penalties in force for alcohol consumption since the Islamic revolution of 1979, the consumption of smuggled or bootleg liquor remains widespread.
Cheap moonshine is sometimes adulterated with toxic methanol in place of ethanol, the alcohol found in properly distilled spirits.
The largest number of deaths was reported in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, where 16 people died according to ISNA.
“The number of people hospitalized due to alcohol poisoning has reached 168 so far,” it quoted provincial medical school spokeswoman Fatemeh Norouzian as saying.
“Sixteen of them unfortunately lost their lives and eight are in critical condition.”
Bandar Abbas police chief, Esmail Mashayekh, told ISNA that a married couple had been arrested on suspicion of producing the liquor while the suspected distributor was also detained.
ISNA reported three deaths in a separate incident in the northern province of Alborz.
“Twenty-five people have been poisoned in the last 72 hours, three of whom have already died,” it quoted provincial emergency medical services chief Mehrdad Babayi as saying.
Babayi said 17 people remained in hospital, some of whom were not out of danger.
In North Khorasan province in the northeast, 25 people were treated for poisoning in the past 10 days of whom three died, police chief Alireza Mazaheri told the official IRNA news agency.
Khorasan police raided an underground distillery suspected of producing the adulterated liquor and made 31 arrests on Friday night, IRNA reported.
Those who break Iran’s alcohol laws can be fined, lashed or jailed.
Only members of state-recognized religious minorities have the right to produce or purchase alcoholic drinks.
Oman officials say 2 British women hit by car, killed
- Police say the driver of the car did not have a license
- Local media reported that the crash happened on Sept. 28
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Officials in Oman say two British women are dead and one British man is injured after being hit by a car in the sultanate.
The Royal Oman Police said on Twitter on Friday the crash happened in Salalah near its Haffa market. It said the driver of the car did not have a license and an investigation into the crash had begun.
Oman’s Tourism Ministry identified the victims’ nationalities. It said the British man hit was in a local hospital in a stable condition.
The officials did not name those involved in the crash. Local media reported that the crash happened Thursday.
Salalah is 860 kilometers (540 miles) southwest of Oman’s capital, Muscat. Oman sits on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula and Salalah is a popular tourist destination in the sultanate.