You are here

  • Home
  • Jose Mourinho on the brink after United collapse at West Ham
﻿

Jose Mourinho on the brink after United collapse at West Ham

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (R) shakes hands with West Ham United's Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini (L) after the final whistle of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Manchester United at The London Stadium, in east London on September 29, 2018. RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / AFP / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
0

Jose Mourinho on the brink after United collapse at West Ham

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Jose Mourinho hit out at both the referee and Manchester United’s mentality after his side were outplayed and deservedly defeated by West Ham at the London Stadium. 

Coming into the match, all the focus was on the United boss’ relationship with his French midfielder Paul Pogba; following the final whistle it is now on his relationship with the entire dressing room.

The Reds looked disjointed and clueless, without any spark. The defeat means the club has equaled its worst start to a league season after seven games since 1989-90. Such was the abject nature of the display that the Portuguese’s future at the Old Trafford club now hugely in doubt. 

United’s third defeat of the Premier League season came courtesy of a fifth-minute Anderson goal, a Andriy Yarmolenko strike which deflected off Victor Lindelof for an own goal, and a neat finish  from Marko Arnautovic. It was no less than the industrious hosts deserved. A Marcus Rashford goal at 2-0 gave the visitors hope, but for no more than three minutes until Arnautovic’s winner. 

For all West Ham’s adventure and poise, however, there was no mistaking that Mourinho’s men looked anything but title contenders — something which after this result they almost definitely are no more. 

But rather than address the clear problems in the dressing room, the United boss hit out at everyone bar himself. 

“When we scored the goal to come into the game, they scored right after and this was the referee mistake because there was a foul on Rashford before,” Mourinho said. “I can have complaints with quality and mental approach. You have to try always and that is my nature.”

With every poor result and every poor display — and it is as much the latter as the former that has seemingly been bothering both United players and fans — it becomes clear that Mourinho has lost the dressing room. 

Last week Pogba was openly critical of his boss’ tactics, and the feeling is the French World Cup winner speaks on behalf of his teammates. Mourinho sides have always tended to be solid rather than stylish, but at least they looked like they worked towards a plan. At the London Stadium, United lacked both style and cohesion and that, as much as anything, leaves Mourinho looking vulnerable. 

As disappointing as United were, West Ham were brilliant and match winner Arnautovic said: “It doesn’t matter how they set up, our game was to try to win, we have to do our job and we did it excellently, and that is why we deserved to win.”

Topics: football soccer Manchester United Premier league West Ham United Jose Mourinho Manuel Pellegrini

Valtteri Bottas takes pole over Lewis Hamilton at Russian Grand Prix

Updated 29 September 2018
AFP
0

Valtteri Bottas takes pole over Lewis Hamilton at Russian Grand Prix

Updated 29 September 2018
AFP
0

SOCHI: Valtteri Bottas beat his Mercedes teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton to pole position for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday, stirring up the title race.
Bottas was 0.145 ahead of Hamilton and 0.56 ahead of third-placed Sebastian Vettel, who is second in the standings, 40 points off Hamilton.
“It feels good, still a bit of shakes, you know. It takes some concentration,” said Bottas, who earned his first career win in Russia last year.
Hamilton was fastest in the first two qualifying sessions but went wide on his last fast lap and had to abandon his challenge.
“It was intense, naturally, as it always is,” Hamilton said. “Just my last two laps were not special, but you can’t always get it right.”
A difficult weekend continued for Vettel, whose Ferrari team is struggling to match the pace of the Mercedes, which brought new upgrades to Russia.
Vettel said Ferrari “didn’t have the pace” to challenge Mercedes in qualifying but hoped to snatch victory with a quick start Sunday.
“They’re very quick, so we’ll see. Tomorrow is a long race,” Vettel said. “The car felt all right so that makes me a bit positive for Sunday.”
Vettel said he told Bottas he wanted to match the Finn’s achievement from last year. On that occasion, Bottas charged into the lead from third on the opening straight — past Vettel on pole — and held on to win.
“I reminded him of what happened last year so maybe we can turn it around,” Vettel said. “If there’s a gap, we go for it.”
The Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen have grid penalties for Sunday’s race, as do the two Toro Rossos and McLaren’s Fernando Alonso.

Topics: Motorsport Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel Formula 1 Formula One Ferrari Russia Russian Grand Prix

Related

0
Sport
Hamilton wins dramatic Russian Grand Prix
0
Sport
Felipe Massa ready for Formula E challenge around the streets of Riyadh

Latest updates

Palestinians bury 7 killed in latest flare-up in Gaza Strip
0
Saudi female students in Adelaide celebrate National Day in public
0
Afghanistan’s insurance industry struggles ... but terrorism claims are paid out
0
Jose Mourinho on the brink after United collapse at West Ham
0
Embarrassment for UK PM May’s party as conference hit by security glitch
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.