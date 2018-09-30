You are here

Saudi Arabia, US agree to cooperate on intellectual property rights

Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Swailem, executive chairman of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, with Andrei Lancu, undersecretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the US Patent and Trademark Office. (AN photo)
  • The MoU aims to facilitate the processing, examination and registration of applications for patents, industrial designs and trademarks
JEDDAH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property and the US Patent and Trademark Office signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of intellectual property rights, and to exchange experiences and visits by specialists.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 58th General Assembly of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization in Geneva.

It was signed by Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Swailem, executive chairman of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, and by Andrei Lancu, undersecretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The MoU aims to facilitate the processing, examination and registration of applications for patents, industrial designs and trademarks. It also aims to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property signed a MoU with the South Korean Intellectual Property Office to cooperate in the protection of intellectual property rights.

This is done through the exchange of information on the policies, strategies and plans related to automation systems, as well as the development of the licensing program for intellectual property agents of the authority.

 

JEDDAH: Makkah’s local authority has announced the details of the Haramain High Speed Railway’s first journey.
The first journey will take place on Oct. 4, 2018, and tickets can be purchased online.
The high speed train will run between Makkah and Madinah, eight times a day in both directions, and this will increase to 12 journeys from the beginning of 2019.
Trains will run on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and will run every 60 minutes.
The Haramain High Speed Railway will have five stops, including Makkah, Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport, King Abdullah Economic City, and Madinah.
King Salman launched the Haramain High Speed Railway, the biggest electric speed train project in the Middle East, at Jeddah’s Al-Sulaymaniyah station on Tuesday.
The inauguration ceremony concluded with the king taking the train from Jeddah to Madinah.

