Saudi Arabia, US agree to cooperate on intellectual property rights

JEDDAH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property and the US Patent and Trademark Office signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of intellectual property rights, and to exchange experiences and visits by specialists.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 58th General Assembly of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization in Geneva.

It was signed by Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Swailem, executive chairman of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, and by Andrei Lancu, undersecretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The MoU aims to facilitate the processing, examination and registration of applications for patents, industrial designs and trademarks. It also aims to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property signed a MoU with the South Korean Intellectual Property Office to cooperate in the protection of intellectual property rights.

This is done through the exchange of information on the policies, strategies and plans related to automation systems, as well as the development of the licensing program for intellectual property agents of the authority.