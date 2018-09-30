You are here

  • Home
  • Polls open in Iraqi Kurdistan for regional election
﻿

Polls open in Iraqi Kurdistan for regional election

Voting in the Kurdistan autonomous region's electoral elections began on September 28 for over a 170,000 members of the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, ahead of the general vote scheduled for September 30. (AFP)
Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

Polls open in Iraqi Kurdistan for regional election

  • The PUK and the Irbil-based Barzani’s KDP together form a dynastic duopoly predicated on patronage in the regions they respectively control
  • There are 111-seats up for grabs in Sunday’s election
Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

IRBIL/SULAIMANIA, Iraq: Kurds began voting in a parliamentary election in their semi-autonomous region in northern Iraq on Sunday, a year after a failed bid for independence.

With opposition parties weak, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are likely to extend their almost three decades of sharing power.

Years of stagnant politics, unpaid salaries and corruption have undermined faith in politics and shrunk the turnout in recent elections.

Splits within the PUK present the possibility that Masoud Barzani’s KDP will take a dominant position in Kurdish politics.

The PUK and the Erbil-based Barzani's KDP together form a dynastic duopoly predicated on patronage in the regions they respectively control.

There are 111-seats up for grabs in Sunday's election, including 11 reserved for ethnic minorities.

But most major parties say they do not expect more than about 40 percent of the 3.85 million registered voters to go to the polls. Polls will close at 6pm. Preliminary results are expected within 72 hours.

In Sulaimaniya, stronghold of the PUK, only a handful of people trickled in to vote at the Shireen school, which has 4 separate polling stations.

“I wanted to make sure I voted early. I gave my vote to Gorran and hope for the best,” said Omar Mahmoud Abdullah, 52, referring to the main opposition party.

All opposition parties were weakened by dismal showings in May’s federal election, amid multiple allegations - not confirmed in the subsequent recount - of fraud by the two main parties.

The contentious referendum on independence in 2017, led by Barzani, promised to set Iraq’s Kurds on a path to a homeland.

Instead, a swift backlash from Baghdad dashed those prospects and diminished the region’s autonomy.

Nevertheless, some showed optimism about the future. Salar Karim arrived at a polling station with his wife and two young children, all dressed festively for the occasion.

“Today is a historic day for Kurds,” Karim, 50, said. “We get to elect our parliament as is our duty. I feel good about today.”

Topics: Iraq Kurdistan voting

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraq ‘regrets’ US closure of Basra consulate
0
Middle-East
US shuts consulate in Iraq’s Basra, blames ‘indirect fire’

Yemeni army controls the road between Hajjah and Saada

Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
0

Yemeni army controls the road between Hajjah and Saada

  • Saturday, the Yemeni army killed Houthi militia commander and 12 other militants during clashes along the Al-Malahit front
  • In other news, another Houthi leader and several militants were killed in Arab Coalition raids in Hodeidah
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Yemeni army controls the road between Hajjah and Sa'ada towards Maran, Al Arabiya News Channel reported on Monday.

Saturday, the Yemeni army killed Houthi militia commander and 12 other militants during clashes along the Al-Malahit front, north of Saada province according to Saudi state-news agency SPA.

A military official said that the clashes came after successful raids by the army following a surprise attack on the militants.

Elsewhere, the Yemeni army targeted Houthi gathering areas in the Baqam district as they were preparing to attack army positions in the vicinity.

In other news, another Houthi leader and several militants were killed in Arab Coalition raids in Hodeidah.

According to a statement issued by the Amaliqa Brigades, loyal to the Arab Coalition, Houthi commander Mabkhouth Saleh Salameh was among those killed in the raids.

Topics: Yemen hajjah saada

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, allies slam ‘biased’ UN resolution on Yemen
0
Middle-East
Saudi-led coalition criticizes UN Yemen rights mission

Latest updates

Pyongyang gifts dogs to South Korea’s Moon
0
Saudi finance ministry predicts $294 billion 2019 budget with 7% increase in spending
0
Nora Attal sparkles in Elie Saab
0
Yemeni army controls the road between Hajjah and Saada
0
First rebel group begins withdrawal from demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.