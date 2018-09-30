Yemeni army controls the road between Hajjah and Saada

You are here

Updated 30 September 2018
Arab News
Arab News
DUBAI: The Yemeni army controls the road between Hajjah and Sa'ada towards Maran, Al Arabiya News Channel reported on Monday.

Saturday, the Yemeni army killed Houthi militia commander and 12 other militants during clashes along the Al-Malahit front, north of Saada province according to Saudi state-news agency SPA.

A military official said that the clashes came after successful raids by the army following a surprise attack on the militants.

Elsewhere, the Yemeni army targeted Houthi gathering areas in the Baqam district as they were preparing to attack army positions in the vicinity.

In other news, another Houthi leader and several militants were killed in Arab Coalition raids in Hodeidah.

According to a statement issued by the Amaliqa Brigades, loyal to the Arab Coalition, Houthi commander Mabkhouth Saleh Salameh was among those killed in the raids.

Topics: Yemen hajjah saada

