Nora Attal sparkles in Elie Saab

The Lebanese designer showed off 58 new outfits. (AFP)
Overpowering, dark floral prints on pants, minis and billowing skirts contrasted with angelic lace and fastidious detailing that evoked the 1970s. (AFP
Spring/Summer collections are supposed to be about throwing open the windows to a world of color and floral fancy. (AFP)
DUBAI: British-Moroccan model Nora Attal took to the runway during Saturday night’s Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2019 show in Paris wearing a sober-toned sequined outfit.

At Saturday's show, the hugely popular Lebanese designer showed off 58 new outfits that skipped the usual full-throttle, cinched-waist sensuality and energy of his designs, an exception being thigh-high boots.

In its place was a more playful version of Saab that was willing to explore new ideas — for better and for worse, according to The Associated Press.

Overpowering, dark floral prints on pants, minis and billowing skirts contrasted with angelic lace and fastidious detailing that evoked the 1970s.

A leopard print look fared badly, its single exposed shoulder looking out of balance, AP noted of the daring design that was outside of Saab’s elegant, shimmering comfort zone.

But other gowns, such as a striped bohemian number, showed that Saab was daring to venture out of that bread-and-butter comfort zone with some success.

Saab is riding high after the coup of having Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank wear a gown he designed for her wedding last month. The ethereal wedding gown was made of 25 meters of Chantilly lace, eight meters of silk chiffon and six meters of organza silk and took 150 hours to create.

For her part, Attal donned a black, sequined shorts-and-jacket combo with sporty detailing in the form of yellow-and-blue racer stripes on the top half. A rich, dark-hued floral top with blue embroidered overlay completed the look.

Attal also took to the runway for Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe, which stayed characteristically casual with a collection of muted, khaki colors — from cream, to tan, olive green and a few shots of burnt orange and lime green.

The model walked the catwalk wearing a bohemian patchwork dress with multiple thigh-high splits and chunky beige boots.  

Spring/Summer collections are supposed to be about throwing open the windows to a world of color and floral fancy, but Paris shows have been notably more sober and austere than usual — almost puritanical in fact when it comes to prints, AFP reported.

Hedi Slimane, whose father is Tunisian, went on a voyage to the heart of black in his long-anticipated debut at Celine, as did his successor at Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello.

Blink at the Margiela, Guy Laroche, Olivier Theyskens or Hyun Mi Nielsen shows and you might have thought yourself at a funeral there was so much black, while Rick Owens summoned up the Salem witch-hunts, smoking pyre and all.

Two tones, black and white, dominated the catwalks.

Even Balmain was uncharacteristically restrained, which is no bad thing.

Dior — where flowers are never far away — was utterly lovely but also determinedly unflashy, AFP added.

It was left to the king of prints Dries van Noten, as well as Jour/Ne, Paco Rabanne and India's jester genius Manish Arora to bring some fizz to the party, with the latter outdoing himself with a technicolor collection that burned itself into memory as well as the retina.

Rihanna shines bright like a diamond in Dubai

DUBAI: Pop superstar and make-up mogul Rihanna took to the stage in Dubai on Saturday to hold her first-ever Fenty Beauty Artistry and Beauty Talk in front of a packed-out audience at the Armani Hotel.

The Barbados-born celebrity taught fans how to “Shine Bright Like A Diamond” with a clutch of useful make-up tricks demonstrated by a pair of handpicked make-up artists — Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal.

The event, the location of which was only unveiled two days prior due to security reasons, was co-sponsored by Sephora. Proceeds from the charity event will go to Dubai Cares, an organization that works with UN aid agencies and international NGOs in an effort to improve children’s access to education in developing countries.

A more-mature-than-expected crowd of over-excited beauty bloggers descended on the ballroom, with calls of “work it!” and “I can’t believe this is happening” heard as they posed for a seemingly never-ending litany of photos.

The crowd then flooded into the ballroom for the event, which kicked off at a very delayed 3.50 p.m. local time.

Rihanna hit the stage in Dubai. (Arab News)



They erupted into cheers as Rihanna, swathed in a gold silk robe and a glittering necklace, took to the stage. She was followed in by surprise guest Halima Aden, the hijab-wearing US-Somali model who has been taking the fashion world by storm as of late.

Rihanna went on to talk to fans about her make-up ethos, saying: “You want something that makes you look like your make-up was done five minutes ago, always.”

The beauty boss launched the line in 2017, with a promise to make all women feel included — something that was especially apparent in her game-changing release of 40 different shades of foundation.

“I hope more people get on board with expanding their range of colors,” she said at the event, in reference to the multitude of shades. “Inclusivity is very close to me — it’s all I know. I hope everyone can expand and wake up,” she added, before saying her mother was the first image of beauty she had ever recognized and she could not have created a make-up line without catering to darker skin tones such as her mother’s.

The make-up artists went on to create a series of looks using products from the range, and made sure to rely heavily on the recently released Moroccan Spice palette, which was launched earlier this year.

The launch of the product was not without its controversy, however, as detractors accused her of cultural appropriation over the palette at the time.

The palette’s desert-themed campaign video featured models posing next to a camel and Arab-influenced music playing in the background and some social media commenters slammed the campaign over its apparent lack of any Moroccan models.

“As someone who is half Amazigh Moroccan, I (would have hoped that) if you (were) going to have a palette inspired by — or do the shoot in — Morocco, you could have at least cast one person of Moroccan or Amazigh descent,” one commenter posted on Twitter. The video was shot in the US, however.

For her part, Rihanna did not address the backlash, but said the palette was inspired by her trips to Morocco, garnering cheers from Moroccan audience members at Saturday’s event.

Fenty Beauty, named 2017’s best innovation by Time Magazine, just celebrated its first birthday by releasing two new diamond-themed products. Diamond Milk Gloss Bomb — a “dewy highlight for your lips,” according to a press release — and Diamond Bomb, a face and full-body highlight that gives wearers a shimmering glow.

