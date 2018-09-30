Saudi finance ministry predicts $294bn 2019 budget with 7% increase in spending

Saudi Arabia’s intellectual property chief meets with global counterpart ahead of WIPO academy launch

In preparation for the launch of the WIPO Academy in Saudi Arabia, the Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has met with the Chairman of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Suwailem, Executive Chairman of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, discussed ways of coordinating aspects of cooperation in the fields of intellectual property with Mr. Francis Gray, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, in the presence of His Excellency the Permanent Ambassador of the United Nations in Geneva, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasal and a number of officials of the Authority.

This came on the sidelines of the participation of the Kingdom in the work of the 58th General Assembly of Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization in Geneva.

The meeting reviewed the main achievements, the future of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property and the enhancement of cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) as it the global forum for services, policies and information in the field of intellectual property and the main reference for 191 countries worldwide.

The two sides also discussed the action plan programs of 2019 and the preparation of the launch of the Academy of the World Intellectual Property Organization in cooperation with the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

The Executive Chairman of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem, praised the productive cooperation between the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is evident in recent developments in the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property in Saudi Arabia.

It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property in the first official high-level participation in the General Assembly of Intellectual Property in Geneva signed two memorandums of understanding with the United States of America and South Korea in the fields of intellectual property. It also held nine meetings on the sidelines of the Association’s work with the Intellectual Property Offices of the United Arab Emirates, China, Japan, Singapore, the European Patent Office and the Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific to promote joint cooperation with IP offices worldwide.