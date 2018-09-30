You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi finance ministry predicts $294bn 2019 budget with 7% increase in spending
﻿

Saudi finance ministry predicts $294bn 2019 budget with 7% increase in spending

Ministry of Finance predicts a "steady decline" in the deficit. (Shutterstock)
Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi finance ministry predicts $294bn 2019 budget with 7% increase in spending

Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s estimated budget for 2019 will be $294 billion, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Finance said at a press conference on Sunday.
Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom expects revenues of about $260 billion for next year, with 2019 expenditure set to increase by 7 percent from expected expenditure for the current year.
He said there was an expected “steady decline in the deficit until balancing out in 2023.” 
Al-Jadaan also said that a deficit of about $34 billion is expected in the 2019 budget, while revenue growth is forecast at 6 percent annually until 2023.

Earnings are expected to exceed $266 billion by 2021, when the budget is forecast to reach $295 billion.

Revenues are expected to reach $235 billion this year, with total spending at around $267 billion.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces details of high speed train schedule
0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia expects $11 bln inflows from JP Morgan bond index entry

Saudi Arabia’s intellectual property chief meets with global counterpart ahead of WIPO academy launch

Updated 8 min 24 sec ago
0

Saudi Arabia’s intellectual property chief meets with global counterpart ahead of WIPO academy launch

Updated 8 min 24 sec ago
0
In preparation for the launch of the WIPO Academy in Saudi Arabia, the Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has met with the Chairman of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.
His Excellency Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Suwailem, Executive Chairman of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, discussed ways of coordinating aspects of cooperation in the fields of intellectual property with Mr. Francis Gray, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, in the presence of His Excellency the Permanent Ambassador of the United Nations in Geneva, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasal and a number of officials of the Authority.
This came on the sidelines of the participation of the Kingdom in the work of the 58th General Assembly of Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization in Geneva.
The meeting reviewed the main achievements, the future of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property and the enhancement of cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) as it the global forum for services, policies and information in the field of intellectual property and the main reference for 191 countries worldwide.
The two sides also discussed the action plan programs of 2019 and the preparation of the launch of the Academy of the World Intellectual Property Organization in cooperation with the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.
The Executive Chairman of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem, praised the productive cooperation between the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is evident in recent developments in the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property in Saudi Arabia.
It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property in the first official high-level participation in the General Assembly of Intellectual Property in Geneva signed two memorandums of understanding with the United States of America and South Korea in the fields of intellectual property. It also held nine meetings on the sidelines of the Association’s work with the Intellectual Property Offices of the United Arab Emirates, China, Japan, Singapore, the European Patent Office and the Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific to promote joint cooperation with IP offices worldwide.

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s intellectual property chief meets with global counterpart ahead of WIPO academy launch
0
UAE approves $16.4bn budget for 2019
0
Israel frees French-Palestinian after 13 months without trial
0
Egyptian court orders retrial of Muslim Brotherhood leader
0
Aquarius migrants land in Malta after standoff
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.