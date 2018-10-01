You are here

ITFC bags top award at GIFA event in Bosnia

ITFC CEO Hani Salem Sonbol, center, receives the award in Sarajevo.
Updated 01 October 2018
Arab News
The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) was awarded the “Best Islamic Trade Finance Institution 2018” at the 8th Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA).

The award ceremony was held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Saturday. 

The Award was received by Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO, ITFC, in the presence of Bosnian President Bakir Izetbegovic. 

Since its inception in 2008, ITFC, a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), has risen to become one of the world’s most important facilitators of trade and financing in Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries. 

Commenting on the occasion, Sonbol said: “ITFC is honored to accept this award from GIFA, which comes at a momentous milestone as we commemorate 10 years of development impact. 

“The award is a validation of ITFC’s founding values of advancing trade and improving lives through Islamic trade finance. The recognition underscores the ever-growing importance, relevance and viability of Islamic trade finance in rising above today’s global market volatility to do its part in facilitating a new era of global trade.”

Over the past 10 years, ITFC has played a pivotal role in supporting its member countries to access trade finance and create development impact across a range of areas including economic growth, job creation, youth empowerment, poverty alleviation and access to electricity. 

To date, ITFC has provided over $40.2 billion to meet its member countries’ needs. 

Almost 70 percent of its transaction volume went toward supporting intra-regional trade amounting to $28.5 billion. 

In line with its new strategy and to respond to the needs of member countries, ITFC in 2017 took major steps to enhance synergies between trade finance and trade development to achieve ITFC’s three main strategic objectives of expanding intra-OIC trade, supporting the diversification process of member countries’ economies and driving global growth of Islamic finance.  

GIFA 2018 presented awards in more than 60 categories to celebrate the success of institutions and individuals from around the world who are charting new territories in Islamic trade and finance. 

Past GIFA laureates include Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh (2017) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (2016), among many other illustrious and notable world leaders. 

ITFC was established for the purpose of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. 

ITFC has consolidated trade finance businesses that used to be handled by various windows within the IsDB Group. 

Earning the A1 rating by Moody’s reflects the corporation’s efficiency in service delivery by responding swiftly to customer needs in a market-driven business environment. 

ALMALL: New Saudi e-Commerce app that supports both local and international brands

Updated 01 October 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: At the glamorous Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, SRPC celebrated the launch of ALMALL app in the presence of a large number of high profile businesswomen and men, media personalities, and e-commerce professionals. The platform is a new e-shopping station that brings together consumers and brand owners from within and outside the Kingdom.

The entertainment was provided by the legendary comedian Khaled Moss who presented a number of stand-up skits while interacting with the audience. Saxophone player Hisham Salameh serenaded guests, while they enjoyed their dinner.

Man of the hour, Mohammad Al-Harthi, Editor-in-Chief of Sayidaty and Al-Jamila magazines, and AboutHer.com talked about the venture and what drove it, “There are approximately 30 million Internet users in Saudi Arabia, and 42% of them have not accessed online shopping yet, but are still using traditional ways. By 2020, the number of internet users will reach 6 to 7 billion users, so the launch of ALMALL will come in line with this expected increase in purchasing requirements.”

He concluded by saying that the application aims to support and promote local brands through their deployment within the Saudi and Gulf markets.

ALMALL offers a range of premium services that bring it to the forefront among its competitors, including the possibility of free shipping to all regions of the Kingdom without a minimum value of purchases, a special section for discounts, ranging from 30% to 70%, and free 24-hour delivery on cash payment option upon receipt, with the possibility of returning products.

Topics: Corporate News Saudi Arabia Malls apps technology

