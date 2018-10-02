You are here

An Iranian billboard featuring Israeli soldiers, and other epic advertising fails

A billboard appeared in the Iranian city of Shiraz this week to commemorate the end of the war between Iran and Iraq in Sacred Defense Week. It depicted three Israeli soldiers. (Supplied)
In 2017 Unilever had to apologize for an ad for Dove body lotion which featured a black women peeling off her T-shirt to reveal a white-skinned woman underneath. (Screenshot)
Updated 02 October 2018
ANNA PUKAS
LONDON: Globalization is a mixed blessing. On the one hand it connects people from all corners of the world and promotes greater mutual understanding.
On the other, the potential for causing huge offense goes stratospheric. The advertising industry likes to believe it is inclusive and culturally-sensitive. Indeed, the purpose of advertising is to appeal to the masses. Whether it’s a successful multi-national agency or a smaller, more localized outfit, none is immune to the embarrassing faux pas. And when they get it wrong, they really get it wrong.
A billboard appeared in the Iranian city of Shiraz this week to commemorate the end of the war between Iran and Iraq in Sacred Defense Week. It depicted three soldiers, photographed from behind, standing on a hilltop.
So far, so noble. The trouble was, the soldiers were wearing Israeli uniforms.
For a country whose avowed wish is to wipe Israel from the face of the earth, this was no laughing matter. Cue mass outrage on Twitter and mockery from the Israeli foreign ministry.
The head of Shiraz city council, Seyyed Ahmad Dastgheyb, has promised to “deal seriously” with those responsible for the ad.
Whoever that was — wisely, they are keeping their heads down for the moment — it is difficult to make excuses. A small, local advertising agency should have known better. A larger multinational with greater resources should have done better research.
The only mitigating factor is that the Shiraz culprits are far from alone in messing up. Here are 10 ads that also caused a storm:

1. Ogilvy & Mather is one of the world’s biggest marketing and communications companies. But a commercial made for Audi in China featuring a mother of the groom checking the bride’s teeth, tongue and ears as if she were a racehorse sent a seriously off-key message. The ad carried the tagline: “An important decision must be made carefully” — advice clearly not followed by the ad agency or Audi.

2. The thinking behind a 2014 ad campaign for Kurl-on mattresses in India was that if you fall on one, you will bounce back. One ad featured the cartoon figure of a young girl being shot in the head, falling on to a Kurl-on mattress and “bouncing back” to win an award. This was two years after 14-year-old Malala Yousafzai — clearly the model for the cartoon figure — was shot and nearly killed by the Taliban while riding on a bus to school. Ogilvy & Mather’s Indian branch, the agency behind the ad, were forced to issue an apology. Another ad in the same series depicted Gandhi “bouncing back” after being thrown off a first-class train carriage.

3. Tesco, the British supermarket chain, is the third-largest retailer in the world with stores in seven countries, including predominantly Muslim Malaysia and India, which has a large Muslim population. Yet at a London store during Ramadan 2015, the Pringles display boasted a cheery “Ramadan Mubarak” slogan over tubes of smokey bacon-flavoured snacks. To make matters worse, the store in question was in Liverpool Street, close to the East London mosque, one of the largest in Europe.

4. Indian company MVF Products caused a storm when its ad for Hitler ice-cream cones — complete with a picture of Der Führer on the packaging — went viral in 2015. Company boss Neeraj Kumar’s explanation that the cones were named after an uncle who was nicknamed “Hitler” because of his quick temper did not wash.

5. In 2013, a series of ads for the Ford Figo hatchback showed women bound and gagged in the boot of the car — a Ford hatchback, with the tagline “Leave your worries behind with Figo’s extra large boot.” One of the images depicted a grinning Silvio Berlusconi, who was prime minister of Italy at the time and embroiled in a sex scandal. Even more shockingly, the posters by ad agency JWT India came out at a time when the brutal gang rape of a 23-year-old New Delhi student (who subsequently died) focused worldwide attention on India and its attitudes to sex crimes.

6. In 2015, Howard Schultz, CEO of Starbucks, urged baristas in his coffee shop chain to write “Race Together” on coffee cups in a bid to start a dialogue with customers about race. Though well-intentioned, the idea earned him only mockery and a lot of personal insults on Twitter.



7. In 2017 Unilever had to apologize for an ad for Dove body lotion which featured a black women peeling off her T-shirt to reveal a white-skinned woman underneath. The 30-second full-length TV ad went on to show the white women removing her top to reveal an Asian woman underneath but unfortunately, most people only saw the three-second “black-skin-to-white” version on social media.

8. German skincare brand Nivea also had to apologize for an advert that was deemed racially insensitive. The ad for deodorant carried the tagline “White is purity” and was used in the Middle East.

9. In Thailand, Dunkin’ Donuts used the image of a woman with her face painted black to promote a new “charcoal doughnut.” The chief executive of Dunkin’ Donuts’ Thai franchise, whose daughter was the model, said that he didn’t get what all the fuss was about. Light-skinned performers using so-called blackface make-up to represent a caricature of a black person became popular in the 19th century but the practice ended in the 1960s.

10. Last year, Pepsi released a commercial in which reality TV star and model Kendall Jenner defuses a tense confrontation between police and demonstrators by offering a police officer a can of the fizzy drink. Pepsi were accused of trivializing protests such as the Black Lives Matter marches that swept across the US after a spate of shootings of black Americans. The advert, which lasted two minutes and 40 seconds, was condemned on social media, parodied on television and swiftly withdrawn.

Up, close and personal with Weam al-Dakheel: first woman to anchor the main news bulletin in Saudi Arabia

Updated 02 October 2018
NOOR NUGALI
Up, close and personal with Weam al-Dakheel: first woman to anchor the main news bulletin in Saudi Arabia

Updated 02 October 2018
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: At the age of 8, Weam Al-Dakheel used to rush downstairs every morning to read the newspapers that her father had delivered to their home. “I would challenge myself and read them upside down,” she recalls.
So when it became time to choose a career, it was clear which direction she was heading in.
Born in Morocco, raised in Jeddah, studied in Lebanon, now lives in Riyadh and is the first woman to anchor the main evening news on Saudi TV — Al-Dakheel has an interesting and lively background, and one that she’s proud of. “It helped shape me,” she said.
Al-Dakheel is not only a high-flyer in front of the screen; few people know that she’s also the operations manager at Saudi TV.
“I work from the heart,” she said. “The ‘title’ of being the first can either break you or make you. It can also be a fresh start or beginning. It’s a big responsibility. I’m aware of my passion, and with awareness comes responsibility.” She says she doesn’t feel pressure, but is more focused on how she manages her time and day.
Before reaching the heights at Saudi TV, Al-Dakheel transitioned through many stages of journalism to find her passion. She was editor-in-chief of a student publication at the American University in Beirut, which she fondly recalls as having shaped her into becoming a more developed journalist.
When there was no “news” to publish, they made it. They created media content, stories from individuals, they told stories of other people through their own eyes, touching hearts and speaking truthfully of those people’s experiences. “I listened when they spoke and poured their hearts out,” she said.
Al-Dakheel recalls the story of a homeless man that they saw every day on the streets. What struck her most about him was his intellect, his use of sophisticated words, which suggested there was more to him than met the eye. “We found out later he was a doctor and we wanted to minterview him, but the next day he was gone. That experience taught me to never to judge people based on their appearance.”
After cutting her professional teeth as an intern at Al-Hayat, the pan-Arab daily newspaper, Al-Dakheel worked as a news presenter at Al-Arab News Channel in Bahrain. She was also a TV reporter for CNBC Arabia from September 2012 to November 2013, which was when she found her calling. “I realized that I preferred TV to written journalism,” she said.
In fact, words and knowledge have always been in her blood. Al-Dakheel grew up in an intellectual household, with parents who loved to read and were avid followers of what was going on in the world. Family gatherings consisted of discussions about regional and international issues, debating their areas of interest, and exchanging opinions.
“I remember the first thing I’d do in the morning when I was young was rush downstairs to read the newspapers my father had delivered to our home daily. At 8 years old I would challenge myself and read them upside down.”
Her parents’ reaction — not mockery or jest, but amusement and joy — were what inspired her most to continue to challenge herself.
“Studying and living in Lebanon shaped me in a lot of ways,” she said. “I grew up, I matured, I learned, I failed, I succeeded, I was challenged … and all this just to continue my studies there.”
Al-Dakheel began her university studies in Lebanon in 2006, but when Israel invaded, her parents feared for her safety and urged her to return home to Saudi Arabia. She persevered, and finally convinced them that she should stay and continue her studies.
How could she possibly have convinced her parents to let her stay in the middle of a military conflict between Hezbollah and Israel?
“I’ll tell you,” she said. “My parents raised us to be responsible and independent, but at the same time to take their advice. To be a responsible person makes you a strong person who can face challenges. My parents raised us and encouraged us to be this way. After a while, things calmed down and they reopened university registration, and my parents agreed with me. So I returned.”
Al-Dakheel graduated in 2011 with a BA in journalism, and she is proudly a journalist to this day. “I consider myself a journalist before being a TV news anchor, and any TV broadcaster that doesn’t consider themselves a journalist, then they are a conveyor and not a newsmaker. At every stage of my life, I made sure I presented myself a journalist, because that’s the core of being a broadcaster.” As a journalist, one of Al-Dakheel’s jobs is to document the transformation currently under way in her homeland. “Change is happening,” she said, “and for a female to present the evening news on the Saudi national TV proves that change is taking place.
“Change happens at the core, through education, social reforms and even accepting others, whether you agree with their opinion or not. That gives a wider perception of how you see yourself and others who are different from you.”
Al-Dakheel operates in a male-dominated work place, but she does not shy away from giving her opinion. A strong-willed perfectionist by nature, she makes sure that the work flow is impeccable. She is not intimidated by her surroundings — in fact, her main supporters are her male colleagues. “I work in silence, I let my success make the noise.”
Being a broadcaster is her calling, but philanthropy is close to her heart too. In 2016, Al-Dakheel travelled to Jordan and volunteered in the Gaza camp for refugees at Jerash. She has also worked at a philanthropic organization. Through her job as a journalist she aspires to do more.
“I just want to take the camera and shed light on people’s stories,” she said.
“I believe that when you share this experience with viewers and make them feel that the screen is made for them, people will watch and that is what success is. It’s not only about being the first female anchor, that’s just the beginning.”

