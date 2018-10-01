Saudi Arabia, Pakistan discuss oil refinery project

JEDDAH: The high-level Saudi delegation on a five-day visit to Islamabad held talks with Pakistani authorities on Monday in a cordial atmosphere as both sides discussed areas for potential investment, Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood told Arab News.
A multibillion-dollar oil refinery which Saudi Arabia has offered to set up in Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar was one of the items discussed.
“Today (Monday) meetings with the Saudi delegation started on a very positive note. Both sides reviewed the areas of mutual interest,” Dawood said.
The Saudi delegation, which arrived in Pakistan on Sunday — shortly after Pakistan’s newly elected Premier Imran Khan’s visit to the Kingdom — remained busy on Monday, meeting individually with Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister of Power Omar Ayub Khan, and Finance Minister Asad Umar. During the meeting with the finance minister, both sides discussed areas of mutual cooperation. “Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in the most difficult times,” Umar said. “The Saudi delegation has expressed interest in an oil refinery, the power sector, setting up a desalination plant, wind projects, and solar power projects,” Dawood added. The visiting delegation is expected to sign memoranda of understanding in projects of mutual interest at the end of the five-day visit.
“The delegation is going to visit Gwadar on Tuesday to review the setting up of the oil refinery,” Dawood said. Saudi Arabia has also expressed interest in acquiring stakes in liquefied natural gas power plants in Punjab province. During the meeting with Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, the visiting delegation, led by adviser on energy Ahmad Hamed Al-Ghamdi, discussed prospects of increasing cooperation in the power sector.
Ayub briefed the delegation about investment opportunities in the power sector and assured full security to the investors. “Pakistan is the best destination for foreign investment,” Khan told the delegation.
Both sides also discussed the current volume of bilateral trade and explored ways to enhance trade volume from the current $3.4 billion, which is largely in favor of Saudi Arabia.
Pakistan imported $3.1 billion worth from the Kingdom while exporting only $316.7 million worth of goods during the 2017-18 fiscal year, the State Bank of Pakistan’s data shows.
During the meeting, Pakistan also formally sought the import of crude oil from the Kingdom on deferred payment for at least 90 days.
Last week, Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had signed three agreements to bring major investment into the country after the formal invitation of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia as a third partner in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.
During his visit to the Kingdom in September, Umar had said that Prime Minister Khan discussed with the Saudi leadership measures for trade enhancement and investment. “These are measures which will help fill the external financing gap,” Umar noted.
He said Pakistan was constantly in touch with international commercial markets and banks for financing.
Coalition rejects report on Yemen for lack of transparency
JEDDAH: The Arab coalition fighting to restore legitimacy in Yemen has rejected an experts’ report for lacking transparency and professionalism.
On Friday, the UN Human Rights Council voted to extend an international probe of alleged war crimes committed in Yemen, which was strongly condemned by Yemen and allies Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.
“We are left with a resolution which is biased, and which clearly contradicts the clear mandate laid out by the UN Security Council,” said the joint statement by the countries.
Council members voted in favor of the resolution in Geneva by 21 to 8, with 18 abstentions.
Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Malki said the allies do not accept the results of the report on the humanitarian situation in the Arab country, stressing that the legitimate government also rejected findings too, and indicated the experts’ bias toward the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
The coalition, however, acknowledged the experts’ difficult working conditions under the Houthi militia, and welcomed the activities of all the United Nations organizations and NGOs in Yemen.
Leaked reports in the media have shown violations against staff of the UN and NGOs by the Houthis.
There must be more stringent steps to counter the accusations and intrusions, Al-Malki said.
Moreover, Malki stressed that all actions carried out by the militia, including raiding warehouses, hostilities, levying taxation, disrupting trucks only increase the suffering of the public.
200 missiles have now been launched by the militia toward Saudi Arabia since 2015, and the group continues to lay naval mines, putting international trade routes at risk.
On military operations, Al-Maliki said a number of targets were struck inside Yemen, including Saada, Kataf, Boqa’ and Baqem. Two boat were also destroyed while attempting to target the port of Jazan, in Saudi Arabia.