Israel 'ready to open its side of UN crossing point with Syria'

Israel seized much of the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967. (AP/File)
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
Israel ‘ready to open its side of UN crossing point with Syria’

  • Quneitra crossing is an operational crossing for UNDOF in the implementation of its mandate
  • Established in 1974, UNDOF monitors a cease-fire line separating Israeli-occupied parts of the Golan Heights from Syria
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israel is prepared to open its side of the crossing point with Syria following the return of UN peacekeepers to the Golan Heights following a four-year absence, the army said.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman “authorized the reopening of the Alpha gate of the Quneitra crossing between Israel and Syria, allowing the UN to resume activity via the crossing pending Syria’s reopening their side,” it said in a statement.

The UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) resumed its patrols in the area of the crossing point in August, after withdrawing in 2014 when Al-Qaeda-linked fighters overran the area, three years into Syria’s civil war.

The return of UNDOF was made possible after Syrian regime forces, backed by Russia, recaptured territory near the Golan, driving out opposition groups from a “de-escalation zone” agreed by Jordan, Russia and the US.

Quneitra crossing is “an operational crossing for UNDOF in the implementation of its mandate,” according to Nick Birnback, a spokesman for UN Peacekeeping in New York.

UNDOF is working to “complete the rehabilitation of the Quneitra crossing” which is expected to be reopened soon, Birnback said in an email on Friday.

Israel seized much of the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move not recognized by the international community.

Established in 1974, UNDOF monitors a cease-fire line separating Israeli-occupied parts of the Golan Heights from Syria.

The Quneitra crossing was used by Druze living on the Israeli side traveling to Syria for higher education or weddings. 

Druze farmers also exported apples to Syria through Quneitra.

At a tour of the Israeli side of the crossing on Thursday, Lieberman said that once Quneitra was open, authorities would have to “consider each possibility (for the crossing’s use) according to the security situation.”

“We’re in different times now,” he said.

Israel was “ready to open the crossing as it had been in the past,” Lieberman told journalists accompanying him at the site.

“The ball is now in the Syrians’ court.”

Syria’s transport ministry also said Saturday its main border crossing with Jordan would reopen to trade next month for the first time in three years, although Amman said consultations were still ongoing.

Syrian government troops retook the Syrian side of the crossing in July under a deal with fighters brokered by Moscow.

It had been sealed completely since fighters overran it in April 2015, choking off one of the most important trade routes for the regime.

Topics: Israel Syria golan hieghts

Revealed: Iranian plot to bomb Hajj in 1986

The new evidence suggests that Iran’s malign regional meddling goes back more than 30 years. (AN photo/File)
Updated 02 October 2018
Hani Hazaimeh
0

Revealed: Iranian plot to bomb Hajj in 1986

  • The new evidence has been revealed in an interview on Iranian TV with Mullah Ahmed Montazeri
  • Ayatollah Hussein-Ali Montazeri, one of the leaders of the 1979 revolution, disclosed the plot in a letter to Khomeini
Updated 02 October 2018
Hani Hazaimeh
0

JEDDAH: Damning new evidence has emerged of an Iranian plot to detonate bombs during the Hajj pilgrimage in 1986, using explosives planted in the baggage of innocent pilgrims before they flew to Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrims, about 100 elderly men and women from Iran, were unaware that their bags contained bombs. The explosives were detected, removed and made safe by Saudi authorities during the regular screening process, then returned to the visitors to continue their pilgrimage unhindered. 

The new evidence has been revealed in an interview on Iranian TV with Mullah Ahmed Montazeri, a leading cleric. He disclosed that the explosives were planted by Mehdi Hashemi, an Iranian radical and a senior figure in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on the instructions of  Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — at the time chairman of the High Council of Revolution Culture Affairs and supervisor of the IRGC, who became the country’s Supreme Leader in 1989. 

Hashemi had become head of the “liberation movements unit” of the IRGC in 1983, and “by order of Ali Khamenei, the shipment of explosives was packed into the bags of pilgrims in 1986,” Mullah Ahmed said.

He said the late Ayatollah Hussein-Ali Montazeri, the Iranian theologian and one of the leaders of the 1979 revolution, had disclosed the plot in a letter to the first supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. He wrote: “The Revolutionary Guards made an unacceptable mistake during Hajj and used the bags of 100 Iranian pilgrims, including elderly men and women, without their knowledge. They lost the dignity of Iran and the Iranian revolution in the eyes of Saudi Arabia and during the Hajj season.”

The new evidence suggests that Iran’s malign regional meddling goes back more than 30 years, the analyst Mohammed Al-Sulami, head of the International Institute for Iranian Studies, told Arab News.

Al-Sulami said the practice at the time was for Iranian pilgrims to deliver their luggage to an Iranian government institution, which sealed the bags and and shipped them to Makkah or Madinah, where they were screened.

“Saudi investigations at the time undoubtedly showed that the elderly owners of the bags had no clue about the explosive charges, so they were allowed to perform Hajj without any complications” out of the Kingdom’s concern not to disrupt the Hajj season, he said

Topics: Iran hajj Iran Revolutionary Guards

