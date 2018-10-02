Iran coordinated its ballistic missile strikes — Syria’s foreign minister

BEIRUT: Syrian foreign minister said in remarks broadcast Tuesday that the Iranian ballistic missiles attack on militants in eastern Syria the previous day was part of “legitimate” cooperation between the two countries to combat terrorism.
Walid Al-Moallem’s comments came during a wide-ranging interview with the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV. The full interview is to air later in the day.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched six ballistic missiles as well as drone bombers into eastern Syria’s Deir Ezzor province on Monday, targeting Daesh militants it blamed for an attack on a military parade in Iran last month.
The strikes were the second time Iran had used cross-border missiles inside Syria. Last year, Iran also struck in militant positions in Deir Ezzor’s town of Mayadeen and following another attack, in Tehran, that was blamed on Daesh.
But Monday’s strikes come after Syrian government forces and allied Iranian-backed militias gained control of the strategic border town of Boukamal late last year, likely improving Iran’s intelligence and capabilities in the area.
The strikes were also seen as threat to Iran’s regional adversaries at a time when Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers unravels.
“The Iranian missiles are in the framework of combating terrorism,” said Al-Moallem.
The Syrian government and its allies, as well as the US-led coalition are separately battling Daesh, which still controls a sliver of land along Syria’s border with Iraq.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, said the strikes killed eight people in Hajjin, a town still controlled by Daesh. It was not clear if all the killed were militants, the Observatory said, adding that one of the missiles hit a house that had been seized by Daesh.
The US military’s Central Command acknowledged that Iranian forces conducted “no-notice strikes” in the area Monday and said it was assessing the damage. The coalition said no coalition forces were in danger.
Iran coordinated its ballistic missile strikes — Syria’s foreign minister
Iran coordinated its ballistic missile strikes — Syria’s foreign minister
- Walid Al-Moallem’s comments came during a wide-ranging interview with the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV
- ‘The Iranian missiles are in the framework of combating terrorism’
BEIRUT: Syrian foreign minister said in remarks broadcast Tuesday that the Iranian ballistic missiles attack on militants in eastern Syria the previous day was part of “legitimate” cooperation between the two countries to combat terrorism.
Veteran Kurd Barham Salih to become Iraq's next president
BAGHDAD: Barham Salih, the veteran Kurdish politician, is set to become Iraq's next president.
Salih, of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), faced a challenge from Fuad Hussein of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). But Hussein withdrew from the second round of voting in parliament on Tuesday.
However, the official confirmation of Salih's victory was delayed over a technicality related to the method of Hussein's withdrawal.
In previous votes, the two main Kurdish parties decided on a single candidate in advance but a failed independence bid for the Kurdistan region last year led to an even deeper rift between them.
The post of president is allocated to the Kurds under a 2005 agreement with Shiite and Sunni political forces.