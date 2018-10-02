You are here

Veteran Kurd Barham Salih becomes Iraq's next president

Barham Salih won 219 votes in parliament to be confirmed as Iraq's next president.
Adel Abdul Mahdi, a veteran Shiite politician and former vice president, was assigned to form a government.
BAGHDAD: The veteran secular Kurdish politician Barham Salih was elected on Tuesday as Iraq’s next president.

Salih, of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), faced a challenge from Fuad Hussein of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). But Hussein withdrew from the second round of voting in parliament on Tuesday.

His first act in the role was to assign Adel Abdul Mahdi, a veteran Shiite politician and former vice president, to form a government.

The selection of the president is the second step in forming a government and is usually the easiest because the two main Kurdish parties decided on a single candidate in advance.

The post of president is allocated to the Kurds under a 2005 agreement with Shiite and Sunni political forces.

Adel Abdul Mahdi, a veteran Shiite politician and former vice president, was assigned to form a government. (AFP)

But the failure of the PUK and the KDP to agree on a candidate turned the process into the latest political crisis to hit Baghdad since May elections.

Salih, 60, a senior PUK member, is considered a moderate. He studied at British universities and holds a PhD in data and statistics. He has occupied many regional and federal positions of government over the last 20 years. 

For the first time since 2003 Tuesday’s parliamentary session witnessed a break from reaching a political consensus to appoint the main positions of government. 

MPs were allowed by the heads of the main alliances to vote freely for whichever candidate they wanted, deputies told Arab News.

The session was attended by 301 MPs for the first time since 2003 and 19 candidates stood for the post of president.

Salih won 219 votes in the decisive second round, while Hussein won 22.

The president is mostly a ceremonial position and does not have executive powers. But many hope Barham will play a key role in improving relations between Baghdad and the Kurdish region and between the Kurdish, Sunni and Shiite blocs in parliament.

Daesh announces death of senior militant in Egypt’s Sinai

Updated 02 October 2018
Reuters
Daesh announces death of senior militant in Egypt's Sinai

  • The notice showed a picture of a smiling young bearded man it identified as Abu Hamza Al-Maqdisi
  • There was no immediate comment from the Egyptian military on the report
Updated 02 October 2018
Reuters
CAIRO: Daesh announced on Tuesday the death of a senior member of the group in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula, according to a social media posting, dealing a blow to militants behind a wave of attacks on Egyptian military and civilian targets.
The notice, published under the heading “caravan of the Shuhada” or martyrs, showed a picture of a smiling young bearded man it identified as Abu Hamza Al-Maqdisi.
Maqdisi, a Palestinian, was in charge of the group’s planning and training operations in Sinai, it said without giving any detains on how he was killed, when or where.
There was no immediate comment from the Egyptian military on the report, but security sources said Maqdisi died along with two other people early on Monday in an air strike on their vehicle near Sheikh Zweid in northern Sinai.
The Egyptian military and police have been conducting an operation in Sinai since February to crush militants affiliated with Daesh. The operation came after an attack on a mosque last November that killed hundreds of worshippers.
The military has said hundreds of suspected militants have been killed as well as dozens of soldiers in the operation, which involves thousands of troops backed by heavy weapons and the air force.

