You are here

  • Home
  • Jeddah's big fight night to help growth of boxing in Saudi Arabia
﻿

Jeddah's big fight night to help growth of boxing in Saudi Arabia

1 / 2
Callum Smith's victory over George Groves in Jeddah, was watched around the globe. (AFP)
2 / 2
Updated 12 sec ago
MARK LOMAS
0

Jeddah's big fight night to help growth of boxing in Saudi Arabia

  • Boxing fans in the Kingdom hopeful Smith's victory in Jeddah can prove a launching pad for the sport to grow in the Kingdom.
  • "Among everyone in the boxing community, both men and women, there is certainly a belief that this could just the beginning."
Updated 12 sec ago
MARK LOMAS
0

JEDDAH: The dust has settled on the World Boxing Super Series final and the circus has rolled out of town. However, in 20 years’ time, will people just be fondly reminiscing about that anomalous professional boxing event in Saudi Arabia, or will the Kingdom have emerged as a boxing hub in the Middle East?  
 The latter is of course the goal of the Saudi General Sports Authority (GSA) and their partners, but for this acorn to become a mighty oak it needs the right environment to grow.  
Fortunately, before the World Boxing Super Series — which saw Callum Smith beat George Groves to claim the WBA super-middleweight title — arrived and now after its departure, Jeddah can call on a number of people who possess a passion for pugilism. People who are ready to continue nurturing the sport of boxing in the city, and the Kingdom.  
Those involved at the grassroots level have previously had a somewhat thankless task. Earning even an iota of recognition was made near impossible by Saudi Arabians’ obsessive love of football. But there is now genuine hope that this could change.
American Anthony Duncan saw first-hand at King Abdullah Sports City the transformative effect of boxing. He began training Saudi boxer Abdulfatah Julaidan eight years ago. On Friday, he watched Julaidan make history as the first man to win a professional bout on Saudi soil. After the fight, children crowded around asking for selfies and autographs; it appeared a fire had been lit.
“Of course we hope that the impact of this night will be felt for many years to come,” Duncan told Arab News. “Many people weren’t sure what they were going to get but after watching it up close and personal I know they’ll be aspiring to become a champion.  
“I started training Abdulfatah in his living room in 2010. We have moved around since then but even now we still just train in a basement. Out of that basement we have produced Jiu-jitsu, boxing and kickboxing champions — imagine what we could do if we had a proper set-up?
“We want to go to the next level, but you need money for that. You need someone to believe in you, to put the money up to support  you. We’ve been underground for so many years but maybe  now we’ll be able to go mainstream and do something for real.”

Exposure to boxing in Jeddah generally comes either this way — informal gatherings of friends training together — or through classes at bigger, multi-functional gyms. Fahad Bin Khalid is a boxing and fitness coach at Arena Gym, a sprawling, modern facility in the city’s Al-Nahdah district. Since the World Boxing Super Series first began appearing on billboards in Jeddah, he has fielded more and more enquiries. Now, he is hoping for a deluge.
“Those who knew boxing and coached boxing were obviously very aware of the event but it has been heartening to see the interest from people who didn’t know about boxing before,” Bin Khalid explained to Arab News.
“Funnily enough, I think Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather was what first sparked interest — it created a first wave of casual boxing fans. When people watch it, they want to be part of it and I  believe we will see this after Friday’s fight night.
“It has been difficult for boxing to break through because (football) is so unbelievably popular. Even volleyball and basketball would be ahead of boxing. Also, I think people have not participated because of religious and cultural reasons; Islam tells us not to hit someone in the face. But that idea is now changing — people see that if it is for competition and honor, it is fine.”
Halah Alhramani has also been fighting against cultural perceptions to encourage people to box. She founded Jeddah-based gym FlagBoxing with the aim of empowering women through boxing and kickboxing. Her gym has received a wave of global media coverage but it is domestic curiosity that she most cares about.
“The World Boxing Super Series definitely captured people’s attention because it was the first event of its kind,” Alhamrani told Arab News. “I was particularly delighted to see that many women attended the fight and am excited to see how women will react to the sport.
“I’ve found that women are really excited about combat sports — and that was even before this event. But having a fight happen in Saudi Arabia should push that interest even further. Eventually we hope to see a platform for ladies to also enter competition.
“Among everyone in the boxing community, both men and women, there is certainly a belief that this could just the beginning.”

Topics: boxing World Boxing Super Series Callum Smith George Groves

Harry Kane praises Lionel Messi goal-scoring feats ahead of Tottenham vs. Barcelona clash

Updated 02 October 2018
AFP
0

Harry Kane praises Lionel Messi goal-scoring feats ahead of Tottenham vs. Barcelona clash

  • Kane wants to copy Argentine ace as Spurs go in search of first Champions League victory this campaign.
  • Wembley hosts under pressure and with key men out as they prepare to face Barca.
Updated 02 October 2018
AFP
0

LONDON: Harry Kane has set his sights on emulating the incredible goal-scoring feats of Lionel Messi as the Tottenham striker prepares for his shoot-out with the Barcelona legend.

Kane and Messi will be the leading men at Wembley on Wednesday when Tottenham host Barcelona in a crucial Champions League clash.

Messi has already scored eight times this season, including a hat-trick in Barca’s European demolition of PSV Eindhoven, taking his career tally for the club to well over 500 goals.

Kane has been prolific for Tottenham over the last four years, but he admits he needs to become even more ruthless with his finishing to approach the jaw-dropping statistics compiled by the Argentina forward.

“He set the standard, he and Cristiano Ronaldo have gone above the normal standard, when they are scoring 50 or 60 goals a season,” Kane said on Tuesday.

“As a striker I want to try and match that. He’s definitely set the standard for the rest of us and he still is.

“It motivates me to get even better and improve and hopefully one day score as many, if not more, than he has.

“It’s a great test for us. As players you want to play against the best in the world and Messi is certainly that, a fantastic player, and we will do our best to stop him.”

Tottenham lost their opening European game at Inter Milan, leaving the Premier League side with no margin for error as they try to qualify for the knockout stages.

If Mauricio Pochettino’s side are to make it to the last 16, a victory over Spanish champions Barcelona would be a major boost.

And to achieve that goal, they will need England captain Kane at his lethal best.



Kane, who finished as the World Cup’s top scorer earlier this year, is back in form, with three goals in his last two games after a lethargic start to the season.

Barca have wobbled domestically of late, with two draws and a defeat, to bottom side Leganes, in their last three matches.

Hoping to add to Barca’s problems, Kane says Tottenham will draw on the memories of last season’s stunning 3-1 Wembley win over Real Madrid in the Champions League group stages.

“We got off to a great start last season, beating Dortmund at home. It was not so great to lose to Inter this time around,” Kane said.

“We’ve got to prove we can beat the best teams in the world and we need to do that against Barcelona.

“Barcelona might play better than Real Madrid did last season. We need to produce that same energy, the crowd were amazing that night.

“If we can get them on their feet as soon as possible, create some chances and take one or two it would put us in a great position.

“We went through a stage where we didn’t win in three matches and maybe a bit of pressure starts to build.

“I’m sure Barcelona want to bounce back but it’s our chance to stop them and win four games in a row, which would be great momentum for us.”

Spurs will have to take on Barcelona without Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen, who have joined Dele Alli on a growing casualty list.

“It is a period when we are not having good luck with injuries,” Pochettino said.

“We are not victims though. We must feel strong. Every player must feel they can win and achieve what we want.”

Topics: Tottenham Spurs Harry Kane Lionel Messi Barcelona Wembley Wembley Stadium champions league

Latest updates

Jeddah's big fight night to help growth of boxing in Saudi Arabia
0
Actress Ruby Rose named ‘most dangerous’ celebrity to search online
0
Cardi B charged with assault, endangerment club brawl
0
Macron has asked PM for names to replace interior minister Collomb
0
Harry Kane praises Lionel Messi goal-scoring feats ahead of Tottenham vs. Barcelona clash
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.