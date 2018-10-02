Fire erupts at petrochemical refinery in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Saudi civil defense teams battled to control a huge fire at a refinery in Yanbu.

The fire erupted at the National Petrochemical Industrial Company (NATPET) refinery at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, said spokesperson for the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Abdulqader.

“Industrial accident control teams of the Industrial Security and Safety Department rushed to the scene in Yanbu in record time,” he added.



He added that fire brigades are still trying to extinguish the fire and cooling the site, as is the procedure in such instances.The Royal Commission’s environmental monitoring and protection teams in Yanbu are reviewing the measurements of air quality in the residential and industrial areas, which revealed the readings in the first and sixth stations were normal and the wind direction was southeast.