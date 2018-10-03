You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo says Iran is origin of threat to US missions in Iraq
﻿

Pompeo says Iran is origin of threat to US missions in Iraq

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran on Wednesday for threats to American missions in Iraq and said the United States was terminating a treaty of amity with Tehran. (AFP)
Updated 03 October 2018
Reuters
0

Pompeo says Iran is origin of threat to US missions in Iraq

Updated 03 October 2018
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran on Wednesday for threats to American missions in Iraq and said the United States was terminating a treaty of amity with Tehran.
"Iran is the origin of the current threat to Americans in Iraq," Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. "Our intelligence in this regard is solid. We can see the hand of the ayatollah and his henchmen supporting these attacks on the United States."
The United States announced on Friday it will effectively close its consulate in the Iraqi city of Basra and relocate diplomatic personnel assigned there following increasing threats from Iran and Iran-backed militia, including rocket fire.
The decision added to mounting tension between the United States and Iran, which is the target of increasing US economic sanctions.

Pompeo said withdrawing from the 1955 Treaty of Amity was long overdue and followed Iran "groundlessly" bringing a complaint with the International Court of Justice.
Meanwhile, national security adviser John Bolton said the administration also was pulling out of an amendment to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations that Iran or others, notably the Palestinians, could use to sue the US at The Hague-based tribunal.

Bolton told reporters at the White House that the provision violates US sovereignty.
On Wednesday, the World Court ordered the United States to ensure that sanctions against Iran, due to be tightened next month, do not affect humanitarian aid or civil aviation safety.
Judges at the International Court of Justice handed a victory to Tehran, which had argued that sanctions imposed since May by the administration of US President Donald Trump violate the terms of a 1955 Treaty of Amity between the two countries.
Washington responded by pulling out of the treaty, something Pompeo said should have been done decades ago.
"We're disappointed that the court failed to recognize that it has no jurisdiction to issue any order relating to these sanctions measures with the United States, which is doing its work on Iran to protect its own essential security interests," Pompeo said.
He said the United States would work to ensure it is providing humanitarian assistance to the Iranian people.

Topics: Iran US Iraq Middle East

Related

0
Middle-East
Amnesty International slams ‘sickening’ execution of domestic and sexual violence victim in Iran
0
Middle-East
Tehran fails in court bid to overturn US sanctions

Tehran fails in court bid to overturn US sanctions

Updated 04 October 2018
Arab News
0

Tehran fails in court bid to overturn US sanctions

  • ‘Defeat for Iran’ as UN judges reject ‘baseless requests,’ US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says
  • Trump slapped the first round of sanctions on Iran in August, with the second round of punitive measures scheduled in November
Updated 04 October 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH/THE HAGUE: Iran failed on Wednesday to persuade the UN’s highest court to overturn punishing US economic sanctions that have brought the country’s economy to its knees.  The court ordered the US to lift only those measures that affect imports of medicine, food and civilian aircraft parts, leaving most of the new sanctions regime in place.

Further penalties aimed at Iran’s energy sector, including the crucial oil trade, come into effect on Nov. 4.

US President Donald Trump reimposed the sanctions in May after withdrawing from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran had challenged the move in a case filed in July at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

The US described the court’s ruling on Wednesday as a defeat for Tehran. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointed out that the court had not ruled more broadly against US sanctions, and in any case the US already exempted humanitarian goods.

“The court’s ruling today was a defeat for Iran. It rightly rejected all of Iran’s baseless requests,” he said.

Pompeo accused Iran of “abusing the ICJ for political and propaganda purposes,” and announced that the US was ending a friendship treaty with Iran signed more than 60 years ago.

“This is a decision, frankly, that is 39 years overdue,” he said. “Given Iran’s history of terrorism, ballistic missile activity and other malign behavior, its claims under the treaty are absurd.”

The ICJ unanimously ruled that Washington “shall remove by means of its choosing any impediments arising from the measures announced on May 8 to the free exportation to Iran of medicines and medical devices, food and agricultural commodities” as well as airplane parts, judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said.

The court said sanctions on goods “required for humanitarian needs... may have a serious detrimental impact on the health and lives of individuals on the territory of Iran.

” US sanctions on aircraft spare parts also had the “potential to endanger civil aviation safety in Iran and the lives of its users,” the ruling said.

The ICJ rules on disputes between United Nations member states. Its decisions are binding and cannot be appealed, but it has no mechanism to enforce them.

The Treaty of Amity with Iran, signed in 1955 and ratified by the US Senate a year later, lays out practicalities for unlimited economic relations and consular rights between the two countries.

The US withdrawal will have no practical effect, since the two countries no longer have diplomatic relations.

However, Iran has repeatedly quoted the treaty in previous attempts to press other claims against the US, and used it to justify its appeal to the ICJ. Oubai Shahbandar, a Syrian-American analyst and fellow at the New America Foundation’s International Security Program, told Arab News the UN “perhaps ought to focus more on enforcing Security Council resolutions on the proliferation of Iranian ballistic missiles throughout the region.”

Shahbandar said: “Once President Trump’s directed sanctions take full effect on the Iranian oil sector by November, Tehran is going to face the specter of economic calamity. “The International Court of Justice should also take Tehran to task for the continued illegal detainment of US hostages like Robert Levinson, whose family has been waiting 11 long years to gain his freedom.”

Topics: Iran iran sanctions Mike Pompeo International Court of Justice

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil firm on Iran sanctions, but rising US supply and strong dollar weigh
0
Business & Economy
Iran reaches 400 mln euro deal with Syria to build a power plant — ISNA

Latest updates

Saudi Consulate in Istanbul says looking into journalist’s disappearance
0
Beirut hotel refuses to host event against Iranian hegemony
0
100 days at the wheel ... Saudi women drivers feel exhilarated
0
From Nora Attal to Lalani Ali, diversity ruled the runways at PFW
0
Tehran fails in court bid to overturn US sanctions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.