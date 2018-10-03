You are here

Saudi King holds phone call to congratulate new Iraq PM on post

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stands during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 5, 2017. (Reuters)
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman held a telephone conversation with Iraq's new prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to congratulate him on the post.
The King wished him success, and the Iraqi people further progress and prosperity.
Adel Abdul Mahdi expressed thanks to King Salman for his gesture and stressed his efforts to develop cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Saudi Consulate in Istanbul says looking into journalist’s disappearance

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul said on Wednesday that it was looking into news reports of the disappearance of Saudi media veteran Jamal Khashoggi in the Turkish city.
In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Khashoggi's disappearance apparently happened after he left the consulate building in Istanbul.
News reports quoting  said Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen currently living in the US, visited the consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday to secure documentation of his divorce so that he could remarry.
He writes opinion pieces for the Washington Post.

 

