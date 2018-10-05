Saudi Arabian Airlines celebrates arrival of new Airbus jet

You are here

Saudi officials and staff of the Saudi Arabian Airlines witness the unveiling of the airlines 30th and last 144-seat A320ceo in Jeddah on Oct. 3, 2018. (Twitter photo)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
  • The delivery completed the deal, signed in 2015 during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to France
  • Saudia and Airbus signed a purchase deal of 50 aircraft, including 20 A330-300 regional, double-aisle jets. All 20 of the planes had arrived
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) celebrated the arrival of its 30th and last 144-seat A320ceo single-aisle plane from the manufacturers in Toulouse, France, on Wednesday. 

To mark the occasion a celebration was held at the Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI). It was attended by the consul general of France in Jeddah, Mostafa Mihraje, and the managing director of Airbus in the Middle East, Fouad Attar, along with senior Saudia officials.

The delivery completed the deal, signed in 2015 during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to France, which added more than 6 million seats on the domestic flight network. The Saudi national carrier and Airbus signed a purchase deal of 50 aircraft, including 20 A330-300 regional, double-aisle jets. All 20 of the planes had arrived by December 2017, in a record 21 months since delivery of the first plane. 


The director general of Saudia, Saleh Al-Jasser, said that the two companies have had connections with each other for more than three decades. “The connection has developed into a strategic partnership with Saudia signing a deal to receive 50 aircraft.


“These aircraft have boosted the operational capacities of Saudia and added more than 6 million seats on the domestic flights network. They have also contributed to reaching new international destinations as well as the existing destinations,” Al-Jasser said.

 He added that they will take delivery of a new 40-plane fleet of A320neo in the first quarter of 2019. “This will be a great addition to Saudia, which is witnessing a comprehensive program to modernize and develop its fleet and services to meet the aspirations of the Saudi leadership, which aims to put Saudia among the best airlines in the world,” Al-Jasser said.

 Al-Jasser told Arab News that his company is planning to jump to the Top 5 Club of the London-based international air transport rating organization, Skytrax.

 “We are looking forward to adding Saudia to the global elite airlines with a 5-star rating. This program needs a comprehensive service review of all operations beginning from pre-booking services through ground and air services up to after-flight services,” he said.

 “We are now implementing this service on a pilot basis on our Jeddah-Dubai and Jeddah-Paris flights. We will consecutively add all our international destinations,” he said, adding that their “strategic” procedure aims to obtain the Skytrax certification by the end of 2019.

 According to Skytrax ratings, Saudia is at present certified with a 4-star airline rating for its onboard products and staff services.

Mobile billboard pioneers seek to change Saudi Arabia’s advertising industry

 Ahmad Alsaidlani
 Ahmad Alsaidlani
JEDDAH: Three finance graduates who were PricewaterhouseCoopers interns together have started up an online and mobile company offering ordinary car drivers the chance to make money without working any extra hours.

Shiftah, which launched in Riyadh, already has plans to extend into the Makkah region later this same year. Further expansion is planned to include all the major cities in the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

“We thought about the ongoing change in the Saudi market. The increasing support for small- and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurship in the country, and how we could benefit from that in starting our own business. That was when we started to look into industries that have been operating in the same traditional way, aiming to introduce tech-based solutions to it,” explained Salem Aljawini, co-founder, and CEO at Shiftah. 

Shiftah has a shared-economy model. It was co-founded in 2017 by three young Saudi entrepreneurs — Salem Aljawini, Muath Altukhaifi, and Ahmed Aloraifi. They had analyzed business reforms and decided to build their own startup with the main goal of reshaping the conventional advertisement industry in the Kingdom.

Aljawini said: “The three of us hold bachelor’s degrees in finance and did an internship at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where we started to discuss our careers options and the opportunities to start our own businesses... five years later we started to discuss Shiftah.”

Shiftah is an online platform inviting car owners to earn extra income by displaying adverts on their vehicles. Shiftah promises to turn everyone’s car into a moving billboard, generating extra income for local car owners who just need to display adverts on their cars. The lure for the advertiser is that it promises to be an affordable way of boosting their profiles.

Aljawini explained: “The young generation of Saudis are highly attuned to the new tech-based options to increase their income, while outdoor advertising is costly and used to be exclusive to large companies. That led us to think of ways to introduce a model which would be attractive to both ends in providing outdoor advertisement services car owners would be able to generate extra and easy money, and outdoor advertising would be efficient to SMEs as well as large companies.

“Drivers will be able to earn between SR500 and SR3,000 a month without working any extra hours and with no additional  money, basically by wrapping the sides of their cars and going through their daily commutes,” said Muath Altukhaifi co-founder and managing partner at Shiftah.

While it was funded by Wa’ed Ventures, in its early stages it was self-funded by the team, with the focus of developing a minimum viable product (MVP) in order to approach angel investors and venture capitals for seed funding. 

Aljawini said: “We were lucky to have a big and reputable venture capital (Wa’ed Ventures) as our first investor. The proceeds were used to enhance and improve our website and technology. 

“That also helped us capture the attention of big players in the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial ecosystem such as the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) and Badir Program for Technology Incubators which allowed us the opportunity to represent the Saudi startups in several events around the world and showcase Shiftah.”

Drivers and car owners can use Shiftah through simple online registration on either the website or the mobile application (available through the App Store and Google Play) where they can choose one of the listed campaigns, and get paid for driving around the campaign area. At the same time, companies and SMEs can control their marketing and advertisement budget with an option that is almost 50 percent cheaper than traditional outdoor advertisements options. 

“So far, we have launched our operation in Riyadh and plan to expand to the Makkah region this year. Further expansion will include all the major cities in the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council region,” Aljawini added.

