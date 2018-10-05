Woman killed, many injured in Houthi attack on KSRelief camp in Yemen

LONDON: A woman was killed and many people injured on Friday after the Houthi militia attacked the Bani Jaber camp for the displaced in Al-Khokha, Hodeidah governorate.

Three missiles launched by Houthi militias hit the camp which is run by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), killing one woman and injuring many people who were staying at the camp.

KSRelief condemned the attack , describing it “a heinous crime” that did not respect the principles of human rights and international humanitarian law. It called on the United Nations to stand up to crimes like these committed by the Houthis.

UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Thursday that, by November, the UN hopes to resume consultations between the Iranian-backed Houthis and the internationally-recognized government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the West.

The first attempt in three years at talks collapsed a month ago after the Houthis failed to turn up.