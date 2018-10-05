You are here

Woman killed, many injured in Houthi attack on KSRelief camp in Yemen

A woman was killed and many people injured on Friday after the Houthi militia attacked the Bani Jaber camp for the displaced in Al-Khokha. (SPA)
A woman was killed and many people injured on Friday after the Houthi militia attacked the Bani Jaber camp for the displaced in Al-Khokha. (SPA)
LONDON: A woman was killed and many people injured on Friday after the Houthi militia attacked the Bani Jaber camp for the displaced in Al-Khokha, Hodeidah governorate. 

Three missiles launched by Houthi militias hit the camp which is run by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), killing one woman and injuring many people who were staying at the camp. 

KSRelief condemned the attack , describing it “a heinous crime” that did not respect the principles of human rights and international humanitarian law. It called on the United Nations to stand up to crimes like these committed by the Houthis.

UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Thursday that, by November, the UN hopes to resume consultations between the Iranian-backed Houthis and the internationally-recognized government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the West.

The first attempt in three years at talks collapsed a month ago after the Houthis failed to turn up. 

 

Topics: Martin Griffiths Hodeidah Yemen Houthis

Spain, Morocco in talks to repatriate migrant minors

MADRID: Madrid and Rabat are in talks to repatriate thousands of Moroccan minors who arrived in Spain alone without their parents, a Spanish interior ministry spokesman said Friday.
The Spanish government estimates that about 10,000 minor migrants are living in Spain without their families — 70 percent of them from Morocco.
The issue was discussed during a bilateral meeting held in Essaouira on Morocco’s Atlantic coast on September 14, a spokesman for Spain’s interior ministry said.
Spain’s secretary of state for migration, Consuelo Rumi, “perceived a willingness” on the part of Morocco to repatriate unaccompanied minors living in Spain during the talks, the spokesman told AFP.
“There is no concrete plan yet, this is part of negotiations, of a diplomatic process,” he added.
The roughly 10,000 minor migrants in Spain are under the protection of the regions or cities where they arrive, mainly the southern region of Andalusia and the overseas territories of Ceuta and Melilla in northern Africa.
Spain’s central government wants to incentivise other regions to take charge of some of them. Last month it unblocked 40 million euros ($46.5 million) for regions willing to welcome them.
There has been criticism of the way Spain welcomes unaccompanied foreign minors, particularly in Melilla, where many sleep in the streets or in caves waiting to smuggle themselves onto a boat to mainland Europe.
In Ceuta, local government spokesman Jacob Hachuel recently said the minors should be returned to Morocco, saying “they are better off in their family entourage.”
Spain has become the biggest port of entry for clandestine migration into Europe after Italy largely closed its borders under pressure from far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.
A total of 41,594 irregular migrants entered Spain between January 1 and September 30, according to the interior ministry.
The vast majority, more than 36,000, arrived by sea, three times the amount which arrived by sea during the same time last year. Just under 5,000 crossed the land border with Ceuta and Melilla.

Topics: Spain Morocco repatriate minors

