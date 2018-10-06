Saudi competitors get set for Asian Para Games

You are here

The athletes’ village in Jakarta currently hosts more than 3,400 athletes from 43 countries. (SPA)
  • Athletes’ village mayor welcomed the Saudi delegation participating in the games, to be held between Oct. 6 and 14, and wished them success
A ceremony was held on Friday in the athletes’ village in Jakarta, Indonesia, to raise the Saudi flag and announce the entrance of the Saudi teams participating in athletics, powerlifting and wheelchair basketball during the 2018 Asian Para Games.

The ceremony was attended by the executive manager of the National Paralympic Committee for Saudi Arabia, Rafid Al-Qadeeb, the deputy head of the Saudi delegation, Abdul Ilah Al-Megrin, and the mayor of the athletes’ village, Rafiq Hakim Radinal, in addition to a number of administrators and members of the Saudi delegation, a group of participating athletes and representatives of the Saudi Embassy.

In his speech, Radinal welcomed the Saudi delegation participating in the games, to be held between Oct. 6 and 14, and wished them success.

The Saudi national anthem was played before the Saudi flag was raised on the main platform of the village to officially announce the Kingdom’s participation in this intercontinental event. Souvenirs were then exchanged and photos were taken.

Al-Megrin expressed his pride at Saudi Arabia’s participation in the games, saying that he believed in the potential of the Saudi athletes and that they would perform well and offer their country more achievements.

The athletes’ village in Jakarta currently hosts more than 3,400 athletes from 43 countries, in addition to a large number of volunteers to ensure the comfort of the delegations.

The village contains all facilities needed by the athletes as well as stadiums, competition tracks and a media center.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2018 Asian Para Games

‘I love working with’ Trump, relationship with US unchanged: Saudi crown prince

Saudi Crown Prince says he loves working with the US president and that a lot has been achieved in the Middle East due to their partnership. (AFP/File)
Updated 06 October 2018
Arab News
0

‘I love working with’ Trump, relationship with US unchanged: Saudi crown prince

  • We believe that all the armaments we have from the United States of America are paid for, it’s not free armament: crown prince
  • We have huge investments between both countries. We have good improvement in our trade – a lot of achievements, so this is really great: MBS
Updated 06 October 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said relations with the US are still strong despite comments by Donald Trump that the Kingdom must pay for American military support.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “Actually we will pay nothing for our security.” The Kingdom pays for all its military equipment from the US, he said:  “We believe that all the armaments we have from the United States of America are paid for, it’s not free armament.”
Since the beginning of Saudi-US relations “we’ve bought everything with money,” the crown prince told a group of Bloomberg reporters on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia changed its military spending strategy after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, with 60% of spending with the US over a decade, the prince said.
“That’s why we’ve created the $400 billion in opportunities, armaments and investment opportunities, and other trade opportunities,” which Prince Mohammed said was a good achievement for both countries.
The various deals, which were signed in 2017 when President Trump made Saudi Arabia his first overseas visit, means that “part of these armaments will be manufactured in Saudi Arabia, so it will create jobs in America and Saudi Arabia, good trade, good benefits for both countries and also good economic growth. Plus, it will help our security,” he said.
“I love working with him. I really like working with him and we have achieved a lot in the Middle East, especially against extremism, extremist ideologies, terrorism and Daesh,” said the crown prince.
President Trump and King Salman launched a global counter terror center in Riyadh during his visit to the country.
Prince Mohammed visited Washington in March where the president hailed the links between the two allies. “The relationship is probably the strongest it’s ever been,” Trump said at a joint press conference.
“We have huge investments between both countries. We have good improvement in our trade – a lot of achievements, so this is really great,” the prince said on Wednesday.
The US-Saudi efforts, along with global partners, have pushed back extremists and terrorists and countered Iran’s “negative moves in the Middle East in a good way,” he told the publication.
On the topic of controlling oil prices, the crown prince said the Kingdom has never “decided that this is the right or wrong oil price. The oil price depends on trade – consumer and supplier – and they decide the oil price based on trade and supply and demand. 
What we are committed in Saudi Arabia is to make sure there is no shortage of supply. So we work with our allies in OPEC and also non-OPEC countries to be sure that we have a sustainable supply of oil and there is no shortage and that there is good demand, that it will not create problems for the consumers and their plans and development,” he said.
Prince Mohammed confirmed that Trump did make a request to Saudi Arabia and OPEC to replace whatever may be lost of supply from Iran. “And that happened.  Because recently, Iran reduced their exports by 700,000 barrels a day, if I’m not mistaken. And Saudi Arabia and OPEC and non-OPEC countries, they’ve produced 1.5 million barrels a day. So we export as much as 2 barrels for any barrel that disappeared from Iran recently. So we did our job and more. We believe the higher price that we have in the last month, it’s not because of Iran. It’s mostly because of things happening in Canada, and Mexico, Libya, Venezuela and other countries that moved the price a little bit higher. But Iran, definitely no. Because they reduced 700,000 barrels and we’ve exported more than 1.5 million barrels a day,” the crown prince said.
When asked about diplomatic issues with Germany and Canada and how that differed from what Trump said, the prince replied: “It’s totally different. Canada, they gave an order to Saudi Arabia on an internal issue. It’s not an opinion of Canada about Saudi Arabia as much as they are giving an order to a different country. So we believe this is a totally different issue. Trump is speaking to his own people inside the United States of America about an issue.”

Topics: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Donald Trump

