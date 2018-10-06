You are here

US First Lady Melania Trump meets Egyptian President El-Sisi on final Africa tour stop

US first lady Melania Trump visits the Pyramids in Cairo. (Reuters)
US First Lady Melania Trump walks walks with her Egyptian counterpart Intissar Amer (C-R) upon arrival at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, October 6, 2018, for the final stop on the former's 4-country tour through Africa. (AFP)
US first lady Melania Trump visits the Pyramids in Cairo. (Reuters)
US first lady Melania Trump visits the Pyramids in Cairo. (Reuters)
Melania Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Egyptian first lady Entissar Mohameed Amer at the Presidential Palace in Cairo. (Reuters)
Melania Trump is welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi upon her arrival at the Presidential palace in Cairo. (AFP)
US first lady Melania Trump visits the Pyramids in Cairo. (Reuters)
US first lady Melania Trump visits the Pyramids in Cairo. (Reuters)
First lady Melania Trump visits the ancient Sphinx. (AP)
Melania Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Egyptian first lady Entissar Mohameed Amer at the Presidential Palace in Cairo. (Reuters)
Melania Trump waving from the pyramids in Cairo. (Reuters)
  • Melania was due to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
  • The first lady is due to leave Egypt later on Saturday
CAIRO: US First Lady Melania Trump held talks in the Egyptian capital Saturday on the final leg of a solo four-nation tour of Africa that will also see her visit the Pyramids.
The low-key tour has contrasted with the political tumult back home where her husband was set to score a big political win after days of acrimonious deadlock inside and outside the Senate over his Supreme Court pick.

Melania Trump made a rare comment to reporters during the trip, praising Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who faces sexual assault allegations. Speaking near the Great Sphinx, the first lady said she was glad he and his accuser had a chance to be heard.

"I think he's highly qualified for the Supreme Court," she said.
Kavanaugh, who denies the allegation, is expected to be confirmed by the Senate as a Supreme Court justice this weekend.

The former model stepped off a plane at Cairo international airport wearing high-waisted white pants, a pleated white shirt and a black tie with a beige jacket hung over her shoulders.
She was welcomed by Egyptian First Lady Intissar Amer El-Sisi, who wore an ankle-length blue dress and matching headscarf.
Security was tight with police deployed along the route and on rooftops as her convoy drove from the airport to the presidential palace.
The visit comes as security forces face a persistent jihadist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula across the Suez Canal to the northeast.
The First Lady held a one-hour meeting with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his wife at the palace, the longest of her tour, and was then driven to the US embassy before heading to the Pyramids of Giza.


During her whistlestop five-hour stay in Cairo, she was also scheduled to visit the new National Museum under construction next door to the Pyramids.
On the previous leg of her tour in Kenya, her choice of a white colonial-style pith helmet while on safari drew some criticism on Twitter, with one person comparing her look to that of a "colonial administrator".
Melania Trump, in Africa to promote her children's welfare programme, began her trip in Ghana, where she visited mothers and their newborns, and toured a former slave trading fort.
She then made a brief stop in Malawi where she toured a primary school.
On Thursday, her husband tweeted: "Our country's great First Lady, Melania, is doing really well in Africa. The people love her, and she loves them! It is a beautiful thing to see."
Trump's predecessor Barack Obama criticised alleged human rights abuses in Egypt following the army's 2013  removal of Muslim Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi but relations have since stabilised.

Israel reduces Gaza fishing zone in reprisal for protests

Israel reduces Gaza fishing zone in reprisal for protests

  • Under the Oslo Accords of the early 1990s, fishermen are supposed to be allowed to operate up to 20 nautical miles off the coast.
  • Lieberman decided to reduce the fishing zone after violent incidents on Friday along the border between Israel and Gaza.
JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense minister on Saturday ordered a reduction of the fishing zone along the Gaza Strip’s coastline, in retaliation for clashes along the border fence with the Palestinian enclave.
The fishing zone will be reduced to six nautical miles (11 kilometers) from nine nautical miles, a statement by Avigdor Lieberman’s office said.
Restrictions on the extent of fishing zones along the Gaza shoreline form part of Israel’s economic blockade of the Strip, which has been in place for more than a decade.
Under the Oslo Accords of the early 1990s, fishermen are supposed to be allowed to operate up to 20 nautical miles off the coast.
Lieberman decided to reduce the fishing zone after violent incidents on Friday along the border between Israel and Gaza, the defense ministry statement said.
Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire during protests along the border fence on Friday, while 376 were wounded, including 126 with bullet wounds, Gaza’s health ministry said.
The Israeli army said around 20,000 Palestinians had demonstrated, throwing grenades, explosive devices and stones toward soldiers posted behind the border fence.
Ahead of the latest protests, Lieberman had on Friday issued a warning to Hamas, the movement that controls Gaza.
The defense minister indicated that Israel would step up its retaliation against the protests after the Jewish holiday season, which ended early this week.
“We got through the High Holy days exactly as we had planned, without an eruption ... and while exacting a high price on the rioters along the Gaza border,” he said in a tweet.
“But the holidays are now behind us. I tell the leaders of Hamas: ‘Take that into account’,” he added.
Palestinians have been protesting at least weekly along the Gaza border since March 30 in what they call the “Great March of Return.”
Protesters are demanding an end to the blockade and for Palestinian refugees to be allowed to return to homes their families fled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.
Friday’s protests were bigger than those in recent weeks.
At least 198 Palestinians have been killed since the protests began, while one Israeli soldier has been shot dead over the same period.

