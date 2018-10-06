Syria rebels say shifting heavy arms from Idlib buffer zone

BEIRUT: Syrian rebels said Saturday they have begun withdrawing heavy arms from a planned buffer zone in northwestern Idlib province, ahead of a deadline to set up the demilitarised area.
The Turkey-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) “has started pulling out its heavy weapons from the zone,” the rebel coalition’s spokesman Naji Mustafa told AFP.
The buffer zone, agreed last month between rebel backer Ankara and government ally Moscow, aims to separate regime fighters from the myriad insurgent and militant forces of the Idlib region.
The accord aims to stave off a massive regime assault on the last major rebel bastion by creating a 15 to 20-kilometer (nine to 12-mile) buffer zone ringing the area.
Under the deal all rebels in the demilitarised zone must withdraw heavy arms by October 10, and hard-line militant groups must leave by October 15.
NLF spokesman Mustafa said the rebel coalition was “maintaining its positions and headquarters with medium and light weapons” inside the buffer zone.
A representative for Faylaq Al-Sham, one of the groups making up the alliance, confirmed the withdrawal of arms including missile launchers and mortar cannons had begun.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it had information that the weaponry was pulled out Friday evening and on previous days, but that the rebels did not publicize the move.
The NLF is the main Turkey-backed rebel alliance in the Idlib region, but militant heavyweight Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) holds most of the province.
HTS, led by former Al-Qaeda fighters, has yet to announce its stance on the buffer zone deal.
Fighting erupted on Friday between Ankara-backed rebels and the militant hard-liners near the planned demilitarization zone, a monitor said.
The Observatory war monitor said violence first flared between HTS and Nour Al-Din Al-Zinki rebels in the town of Kafr Halab.
HTS had reportedly been trying to arrest a local commander in the town on the western edge of Aleppo province, near the administrative border with Idlib.
“Zinki sent reinforcements to the area, and the clashes expanded to several areas and the National Liberation Front joined in,” said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.
At least three civilians and six fighters were killed, the monitor said, before calm was restored after a truce deal between the factions.
Many of the details of the buffer zone agreement, including where exactly the area should fall, remain murky.
The NLF has refused any Russian presence in the buffer zone, which President Vladimir Putin said would be monitored by Russian military police and Turkish troops under the agreement.
Moscow has accused HTS and other “radical fighters” of trying to torpedo the accord.
Russian foreign ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said Thursday they “fear finding themselves isolated by the Russian-Turkey deal, and are committing all sorts of provocations and aggravating the situation.”
Syria’s conflict has killed more than 350,000 people and forced millions more out of their homes, and the UN has warned a full-blown regime attack on Idlib could bring unprecedented suffering.
Israel reduces Gaza fishing zone in reprisal for protests
- Under the Oslo Accords of the early 1990s, fishermen are supposed to be allowed to operate up to 20 nautical miles off the coast.
- Lieberman decided to reduce the fishing zone after violent incidents on Friday along the border between Israel and Gaza.
JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense minister on Saturday ordered a reduction of the fishing zone along the Gaza Strip’s coastline, in retaliation for clashes along the border fence with the Palestinian enclave.
The fishing zone will be reduced to six nautical miles (11 kilometers) from nine nautical miles, a statement by Avigdor Lieberman’s office said.
Restrictions on the extent of fishing zones along the Gaza shoreline form part of Israel’s economic blockade of the Strip, which has been in place for more than a decade.
Under the Oslo Accords of the early 1990s, fishermen are supposed to be allowed to operate up to 20 nautical miles off the coast.
Lieberman decided to reduce the fishing zone after violent incidents on Friday along the border between Israel and Gaza, the defense ministry statement said.
Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire during protests along the border fence on Friday, while 376 were wounded, including 126 with bullet wounds, Gaza’s health ministry said.
The Israeli army said around 20,000 Palestinians had demonstrated, throwing grenades, explosive devices and stones toward soldiers posted behind the border fence.
Ahead of the latest protests, Lieberman had on Friday issued a warning to Hamas, the movement that controls Gaza.
The defense minister indicated that Israel would step up its retaliation against the protests after the Jewish holiday season, which ended early this week.
“We got through the High Holy days exactly as we had planned, without an eruption ... and while exacting a high price on the rioters along the Gaza border,” he said in a tweet.
“But the holidays are now behind us. I tell the leaders of Hamas: ‘Take that into account’,” he added.
Palestinians have been protesting at least weekly along the Gaza border since March 30 in what they call the “Great March of Return.”
Protesters are demanding an end to the blockade and for Palestinian refugees to be allowed to return to homes their families fled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.
Friday’s protests were bigger than those in recent weeks.
At least 198 Palestinians have been killed since the protests began, while one Israeli soldier has been shot dead over the same period.