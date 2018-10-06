You are here

Tunisian president extends state of emergency

Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi. (AFP)
Updated 06 October 2018
AFP
Tunisian president extends state of emergency

  • The state of emergency grants exceptional powers to security forces, allowing them to ban strikes
  • In Tunisia, which since its 2011 revolution has seen the emergence of terrorist groups, soldiers
Updated 06 October 2018
AFP
TUNIS: Tunisia's presidency has announced the extension of the country's state of emergency, imposed in 2015 following a series of deadly terrorist attacks.

The decision to prolong the state of emergency until Nov. 6 comes amid a tense political climate ahead of legislative and presidential elections planned for next year.

President Beji Caid Essebsi took the decision after meeting with the ministers of defense and interior, his office said.

They discussed "the security and military situation in the country and at the borders," according to a statement.

The president also consulted Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, despite strained relations between the two.

The state of emergency grants exceptional powers to security forces, allowing them to ban strikes and meetings "likely to provoke... disorder."

It also includes measures to "assume control of the press."

The nationwide state of emergency was declared on Nov. 24, 2015, after an attack in the capital Tunis which killed 12 presidential guards. The suicide bombing was claimed by Daesh.

Earlier the same year attacks by Daesh on the capital's Bardo museum and the coastal resort of Sousse left 59 tourists and a policeman dead.

The most recent large-scale assault came in March 2016, when dozens of terrorists attacked security installations in the town of Ben Guerdane on the Libyan border. Thirteen security forces and seven civilians were killed.

In Tunisia, which since its 2011 revolution has seen the emergence of terrorist groups, soldiers and police officers continue to be targeted particularly in mountainous areas bordering Algeria.

On Wednesday, two soldiers were killed in a land mine blast during an anti-terrorist operation on Mount Chaambi near the Algerian frontier.

Okba Ibn Nafaa, a Tunisia-based division of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), is present in the area.

Tourist arrivals bounced back last year to above their pre-attack levels as the industry rebounds from the terrorist attacks.

More than 6 million foreign travellers visited Tunisia in the first nine months of 2018, according to government data, .

Arrivals rose 16.9 percent to 6.3 million in the nine months to the end of September, surpassing the number for the whole of 2014.

Tourism revenues in the first nine months of 2018 totalled just over $1.2 billion, a rise of 27.6 percent year-on-year.

But receipts were only two thirds of the level recorded for 2014 as a whole.

Inflation and excessive reliance on beachside holiday packages have slowed the longer-term recovery of revenues, said industry experts.

Arrivals from Europe and Russia rose nearly 45 percent, accounting for much of the surge, despite concerns that the hot European summer and the football World Cup could limit demand for Tunisian destinations.

Tourism Minister Selma Elloumi Rekik said in May that she expected total arrivals to exceed 8 million in 2018, higher than the 7 million recorded in 2010, a benchmark year for Tunisian tourism.

Tour operator Thomas Cook, which suspended its Tunisia holidays in the wake of the June 2015 Sousse attack, resumed operations in February.

0
0
Religious leaders back ‘peace caravan’ to Jerusalem

Updated 07 October 2018
Daoud Kuttab
0

Religious leaders back 'peace caravan' to Jerusalem

  • Rabbi Joseph Potasnik said that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict can’t be ignored or camouflaged
  • Zainab Al-Suwaij, executive director of the American Islamic Congress, said that minority rights in the Muslim world must be respected
Updated 07 October 2018
Daoud Kuttab
0

NEW YORK: Catholic and Jewish religious leaders expressed support for a call by the secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL) for religious leaders with no political affiliation to travel to Jerusalem in a “peace caravan.”

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa’s call was made on Thursday at the opening of a conference in New York on cultural rapprochement between the US and the Muslim world.

“This convoy should represent the three religions to visit all the holy places in Jerusalem,” he told some 400 Jewish, Christian and Muslim leaders and thinkers.

Marwan Faouri, secretary-general of the Global Forum for Moderation, said: “The peace caravan can help bridge the hate gap that exists on both sides.”

Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive president of the New York Board of Rabbis, said that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict can’t be ignored or camouflaged.

“Peace can’t be reached by more fighting. Palestinians are not going anywhere, and Israelis are not going anywhere, and therefore a way has to be found to allow these two peoples to live together.”

Michael Coppotelli, associate superintendent of schools in the Archdiocese of New York, said: “We need to find a way to train children so that they can fill the caravan for peace. This can only be done through education.” 

Zainab Al-Suwaij, executive director of the American Islamic Congress, said that minority rights in the Muslim world must be respected and work is needed, especially with families to fight violent extremism. 

“To build bridges we can stop hatred and empower our nations and stop violence and extremism,” she said.

Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, chairman of the newly established Department of Education and Knowledge in the Government of Abu Dhabi, called on participants to look to the future and not to be enslaved to the past.

Al-Nuaimi said that it is unacceptable that we continue to focus on dialogue and instead we must roll up our sleeves and work on programs.

“What we expect from this meeting is to launch ideas and programs and not for us only, but for everyone. We have to have accomplishments on the ground that prove that we believe in accepting the other including his right for thought and religion.”

Al-Nuaimi put a lot of emphasis on the need to build up the role of women and youth. “If we are honest with ourselves we need to confess that for every step forward, for women we take many backwards.”

He also said he hoped future meetings would include youth from different backgrounds so that they can have a role in the future. 

“Next year we want youth to represent all religious backgrounds from the Islamic world and from the US to lead and for us to be listening to them and their ideas.”

