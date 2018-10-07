Fire in Tabuk wedding hall injures 14 women and children in Saudi Arabia

Saudi official dismisses Turkish statements that Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside consulate in Istanbul

DUBAI: An official source within Saudi Arabia’s Consulate General in Istanbul dismissed official statements published by UK news agency Reuters that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed within the consulate, state-news agency SPA reported.

The source strongly denounced the reports, calling them “baseless allegations”, adding that he has doubts that they came from Turkish officials “who are informed of the investigation or are authorized to comment on the issue.”

The official said that a security delegation consisting of Saudi investigators arrived to Istanbul on Saturday to participate in the investigations into the disappearance of Khashoggi.