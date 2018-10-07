You are here

Fire in Tabuk wedding hall injures 14 women and children in Saudi Arabia

Saudi civil defense battle fire at wedding hall in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. (@SaudiDCD)
Saudi civil defense battle fire at wedding hall in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. (@SaudiDCD)
Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: A fire erupted in a room inside a wedding hall in the Hamra district of the city of Tabuk, causing 14 women and children to suffer smoke inhalation.
“The operations room received a report of a fire in the designated section for women, and when the civil defense teams arrived, some of the women who were inside the room were evacuated,” said Maj. Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, a civil defense spokesman for the Tabuk area.
Al-Shammari said the fire was confined to a small room, and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze that was caused by an electrical fault with “technical equipment.”
Ten of the injured were treated at the scene, and five were transferred to hospital.
Al-Shammari said an investigation was underway and that the safety measures available on the site helped the teams to extinguish the fire.

Saudi official dismisses Turkish statements that Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside consulate in Istanbul

Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: An official source within Saudi Arabia’s Consulate General in Istanbul dismissed official statements published by UK news agency Reuters that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed within the consulate, state-news agency SPA reported.

The source strongly denounced the reports, calling them “baseless allegations”, adding that he has doubts that they came from Turkish officials “who are informed of the investigation or are authorized to comment on the issue.”

The official said that a security delegation consisting of Saudi investigators arrived to Istanbul on Saturday to participate in the investigations into the disappearance of Khashoggi.

