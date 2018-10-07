Book review: ‘Ascension to Death’ tells the story of a woman with no freedom

What We Are Reading Today: Innate — How the Wiring of Our Brains Shapes Who We Are

AUTHOR: Kevin J. Mitchell

What makes you the way you are — and what makes each of us different from everyone else? In Innate, leading neuroscientist and popular science blogger Kevin Mitchell traces human diversity and individual differences to their deepest level — in the wiring of our brains, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

Deftly guiding us through important new research, including his own groundbreaking work, he explains how variations in the way our brains develop before birth strongly influence our psychology and behavior throughout our lives, shaping our personality, intelligence, sexuality, and even the way we perceive the world.

We all share a genetic program for making a human brain, and the program for making a brain like yours is specifically encoded in your DNA.

But, as Mitchell explains, the way that program plays out is affected by random processes of development that manifest uniquely in each person, even identical twins.