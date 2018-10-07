You are here

SABB, Emirates Skywards launch Visa co-branded credit card

Top officials from SABB, Emirates Skywards and Visa during the launch ceremony of a co-branded credit card at Spazio, Kingdom Tower, Riyadh. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
Fashion student tweets her way to Dar Al-Hekma

Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
SABB, Emirates Skywards and Visa have partnered to launch the SABB Emirates Visa Signature Credit Card. The first Emirates Skywards co-branded card in Saudi Arabia, the card offers customers the opportunity to earn Skywards Miles while enjoying a range of benefits, both in Saudi Arabia and outside. 

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at Spazio, Kingdom Tower, by Naif Alabdulkareem, SABB general manager, Retail Banking and Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, senior vice president, Emirates Skywards

David Dew, SABB managing director; Adil Al-Ghaith, senior vice president, Commercial Operations, Gulf, Middle East and Iran for Emirates; and, Andrew Torre, Visa’s regional president for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA), along with a number of senior executives from SABB, Emirates and Visa were also present on the occasion.

Commenting on the launch, Alabdulkareem said: “We are delighted to be the exclusive partner of Emirates Skywards, a partnership that along with Visa brings together three established and respected brands to deliver a very exciting new product into the market.”

Khedher said: “We are very pleased to launch the SABB Emirates Visa Signature Credit Card. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the most exciting and dynamic markets in the world, and an important market for Emirates Skywards. We have nearly half-a-million Emirates Skywards members based in the Kingdom and the card will allow them to earn Skywards Miles on everyday spending while enjoying a comprehensive range of features and benefits. We also look forward to welcoming many more new customers to the Emirates Skywards program.”

The SABB Emirates Visa Signature Credit Card will offer customers a range of benefits which include: Ability to earn Skywards Miles on all spends, with a higher Skywards Miles earning rate on Emirates spends as well as foreign currency transactions; complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver status for 12 months on a minimum spend of SR1,500 in a single transaction with Emirates; 10,000 bonus Skywards Miles on a minimum spend of SR10,000 within the first three months; no annual fee for the first year; free, unlimited access to over 1,000 lounges worldwide via LoungeKey; and priority check-in when flying Emirates from airports in Saudi Arabia. 

Torre commented: “We are proud to collaborate with both SABB and Emirates to launch a co-branded credit card that brings together a compelling set of services to enhance the travel experiences of Saudi consumers while enabling them to earn special rewards on their travel and spend. The card offers travelers the benefits of Visa’s global acceptance at more than 46 million merchant locations worldwide, and the peace of mind of being protected by Visa’s global, secure network.” 

The SABB Emirates Visa Signature Credit Card will be available from Oct. 7.

Fashion student tweets her way to Dar Al-Hekma

Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
Fashion student tweets her way to Dar Al-Hekma

Updated 07 October 2018
Arab News
Dar Al-Hekma University has offered a fashion design student a full scholarship to study at its campus after seeing her creative designs on Twitter. 

A highly talented student with gifted design skills, Shahad Sari had given up hope of completing her undergraduate studies, as her admission application was earlier rejected by a university — that offered a fashion design program in her city — due to limited seats.

Shahad’s friend later posted her designs on Twitter and also posted a link to the designs on the Twitter account of Dar Al-Hekma, which responded and showcased her works to Dr. Suhair Al-Qurashi, the university president, who liked the designs and recommended her for the full scholarship.

Al-Qurashi said the university attaches great significance to fostering talented young women, encouraging them to hone their skills and creating a conducive environment to nurture their talents.

“Shahad is a gifted student. I saw some of her works and was impressed. We, at Dar Al-Hekma, strive constantly to attract talented young women and give them creative opportunities and prepare them to be future leaders and entrepreneurs. Our aim is to build their capacities to help them play efficient roles in social and economic development and serve the country in line with Vision 2030,” she said. 

Based on her talent, the university granted her the Talented Students Scholarship, the conditions for which require student to have grades of 85 percent or over and be talented in her field of study.

Shahad, who met all the conditions, thanked Dar Al-Hekma and Dr. Al-Qurashi for the scholarship

“Dar Al-Hekma is a prestigious educational institution with an innovative vision aiming to build Saudi leaders, hone their skills and graduate students who are capable of making a positive social and economic change,” she said.

