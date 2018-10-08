You are here

Dolce & Gabbana graces Dubai with first show in the Middle East

Dolce & Gabbana recently showcased its latest collection at Milan Fashion Week. (AFP)
Stefano Gabbana (L) and Domenico Dolce pictured at a previous event. (AFP)
DUBAI: Dolce & Gabbana’s first runway show in the Middle East was a colorful event to remember as a glamorous crowd descended on The Dubai Mall on Sunday night to take in the spectacle.

The show, presented by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, was called “Day & Night” and saw more than 120 models fly in especially for the event.

The Milan-based fashion house’s collection featured intricate evening gowns in vibrant shades of pink, yellow, orange and blue. Some designs boasted arabesque motifs in a nod to the surroundings. Masculine, sporty looks also featured in the showcase, with models taking to the catwalk in a range of sharp tuxedos.

Models took to the runway in an array of elaborate floral headpieces, not to be outdone by heavily embellished dresses and abayas with intricate, mosaic-like beadwork and a healthy amount of frilled chiffon and quirky prints. The accompanying music got onlookers in the mood as a classical band played a mix of popular current and old school tracks while the models strutted down a grey runway.

Meanwhile, Lebanese fashion bloggers Karen Wazen and Lana El-Sahely were spotted at the event, along with a host of other regional influencers. “We love Dubai very much. We are extremely excited to come back. It is a dynamic city with thousands of attractions: You’re able find everything you want. It is a modern and cosmopolitan metropolis where you can shop for spices, fabrics, carpets, typical objects... everything we love,” Gabbana said in a statement released before the show, according to Grazia Middle East magazine. 

“We have just opened a boutique in The Dubai Mall that reflects what we are, our identity. There’s a bit of everything, the black of the marbles, the gold, the precious damask fabrics we adore. This space is an interpretation of our soul, with the dream-like atmosphere and warm colors of the Middle East,” Dolce added.

In March, Dolce & Gabbana, which was founded in 1985, opened its flagship store in the mall and the designers spared no expense in celebrating by transforming the shop into a red-white-and-green shopper’s paradise in honor of its Italian roots, for Sunday’s event.

Before the eagerly anticipated show, Dolce & Gabbana flooded its social-media feeds with beautifully shot short videos of Dubai — from its rolling sand dunes to the city’s traditional spice souks. The videos were complemented by Arabian-style soundtracks and captioned “Dubai” in Arabic script.

It isn’t the first time the high-end brand has shown love for the city. In March, to coincide with its Dubai Mall opening, it released a campaign featuring fashion influencers from around the Arab world posing in unexpected locations across Dubai, including the city’s Old Souk.

Saudi Arabian model and designer Tamara Al-Gabbani took part in the campaign and was photographed wearing a long dress printed with clutches of white flowers — one of Dolce & Gabbana’s most recognizable prints.

The savvy fashion house has focused on modest wear and the Middle Eastern market in recent years, with collections dedicated to Muslim women, including a line of embellished abayas and long dresses.

Dolce & Gabbana even rolled out the red carpet for Bahrain’s Sheikha Dana Al-Khalifa during the label’s show at Milan Fashion Week in September, offering the well-known royal fashion blogger the chance to walk the runway in an ankle-length dress with an oversized red flower pinned in her dark hair.

What We Are Reading Today: The Proof and the Pudding by Jim Henle

Tie on your apron and step into Jim Henle’s kitchen as he demonstrates how two equally savory pursuits — cooking and mathematics — have more in common than you realize. A tasty dish for gourmets of popular math, The Proof and the Pudding offers a witty and flavorful blend of mathematical treats and gastronomic delights that reveal how life in the mathematical world is tantalizingly similar to life in the kitchen.

Take a tricky Sudoku puzzle and a cake that fell. Henle shows you that the best way to deal with cooking disasters is also the best way to solve math problems. Or take an L-shaped billiard table and a sudden desire for Italian potstickers. He explains how preferring geometry over algebra (or algebra over geometry) is just like preferring a California roll to chicken tikka masala. Do you want to know why playfulness is rampant in math and cooking? Or how to turn stinky cheese into an awesome ice cream treat? It’s all here: original math and original recipes plus the mathematical equivalents of vegetarianism, Asian fusion, and celebrity chefs.

Pleasurable and lighthearted, The Proof and the Pudding is a feast for the intellect as well as the palate.

Jim Henle is the Myra M. Sampson Professor of Mathematics and Statistics at Smith College. His books include Sweet Reason: A Field Guide to Modern Logic and Calculus: The Language of Change. 

He lives in Northampton, Massachusetts.

