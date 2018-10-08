Syria’s Assad says Idlib deal ‘temporary measure’: state media

DAMASCUS: Syria’s President Bashar Assad on Sunday said that a Russia-Turkey deal for the last major rebel bastion of Idlib was a “temporary measure,” state news agency SANA reported.
“The agreement is a temporary measure through which the state has realized many achievements on the ground starting with stemming the bloodshed,” SANA reported the president as saying at a meeting of the central committee of his Baath party.
The deal reached on September 17 betwen regime ally Moscow and rebel backer Ankara aims to avert a massive regime assault on Idlib province and adjacent areas, by creating a 15 to 20-kilometer (9-12 mile) buffer zone ringing the country’s last major rebel stronghold.
“This province and other Syrian territory still under terrorist control will return to the Syrian state,” SANA reported Assad as saying, employing the regime’s usual term for both rebels and jihadists.
Assad’s regime has retaken large parts of Syria from opposition fighters and jihadists since Russia intervened militarily by its side in 2015.
More than half of the Idlib region is held by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, an alliance led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate, while Turkey-backed rebels hold most of the rest.
Syria’s war has killed more than 360,000 people since starting in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group.
DUBAI: Forecasters say a tropical depression 1,040 km off the coast of southern Oman has developed into a tropical cyclone.
But the India Meteorological Department warned it could develop into a severe cyclonic storm with winds gusting to 135 kph. They still do not know where it will make landfall.
Approximately 1,000 km off the coast of Oman and traveling at 20 kph, forecasters have named the storm Luban – the Arabic word for or “frankincense.”
And forecasters warned that the weather system would influence weather conditions in the area for most of the week.
The NCM has advised people to monitor weather conditions on its website and official Twitter account, and to avoid spreading rumors, the report added.
In May Cyclone Mekunu ripped through southern parts of Yemen and Oman, leaving a path of destruction, with 30 people dead and dozens more missing.
The cyclone caused flash floods that tore away sections of road in Salalah, leaving motorists stranded – rooves and shop fronts were ripped away by fierce winds, while power cables and street lighting were knocked to the floor.
(With AP)