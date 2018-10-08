Egypt army says 52 suspected militants killed in Sinai

CAIRO: Egyptian security forces pressing a campaign against Islamist militants have killed 52 suspected militants in the Sinai Peninsula in operations in which three soldiers also died, the army said Monday.
The military launched a sweeping operation in February focused on the Sinai in eastern Egypt aimed at wiping out militants, including from the Daesh, who have been waging a bloody insurgency.
On Monday, the military said that 53 “takfiris” or Sunni Muslim extremists were killed in two separate operations by security forces in the restive peninsula.
Three members of the armed forces were also killed in these operations, it said in a statement, without stating when they took place.
The military has regularly reported operations in the Sinai since it launched the campaign.
According to official figures, a total of more than 350 suspected militants and at least 30 soldiers have been killed in the “Sinai 2018” campaign.
Security sources said last week that local Daesh leader Abu Hamza Al-Maqdisi had been killed in an air raid on the Sinai. The militant group confirmed his death.
Militants have killed hundreds of police officers and soldiers in the Sinai since the army ousted Egypt’s Islamist president Muhammad Mursi in 2013.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Murad urges world to fight genocide
WASHINGTON: Iraqi Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad called on Monday for the world to do more to fight genocide and sexual violence.
In her first news conference since accepting the award she said she feels obligated to use her voice to defend the rights of persecuted people around the world.
The 25-year-old Murad was among thousands of young women from the Yazidi minority who were kidnapped and enslaved in 2014 by Daesh. She says she is honored to be a Nobel recipient, but says much more needs to be done to help Yazidis forced from their homes.
Murad was speaking at the National Press Club in Washington.
She was awarded the peace price Friday along with Dr. Denis Mukwege of Congo.