HRDF provides e-solutions to support Saudi entrepreneurs

JEDDAH: The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) is providing eight solutions to support entrepreneurship and small- and medium-enterprises (SMEs) through its online portal.
The portal offers several online platforms, including Forsa, Tojjar, Financial Solutions, Bahr, Startup Accelerator, Access to Information, Entrepreneur’s Journey, and Apps.
Through these platforms, the HRDF aims to change the work culture for individuals and the community by promoting and supporting entrepreneurship and SMEs as well as empowering individuals to create new jobs in innovative ways.
Services provided by the online platforms offer an interactive guide for entrepreneurs at all stages of their startup projects (from idea to project launch), several financing solutions that serve viable enterprises, services and applications for managing, developing, and operating SMEs, and data and information that help entrepreneurs and enterprises in making important business decisions.
The services of the program also include a startup accelerator for cultivating business ideas through providing mentorship and support, Tojjar e-commerce platform for home-based businesses, Bahr platform for finding freelancers to tackle any job in a timely manner and efficiently, and Forsa platform that gives beneficiaries access to bidding opportunities in their industry.
These services are part of the HRDF’s 9/10ths program. The HRDF has announced that more than 100,000 participants are now registered with 9/10ths since its launch on Aug. 8, 2016.
Empowerment of women key to Saudi Arabia’s progress, UN forum told
- Women participation in the development of Saudi Arabia is a key aspect of Saudi Vision 2030
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia took part in deliberations of the Social, Human and Cultural Committee of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, reported SPA.
Addressing the audience, the Kingdom’s mission said women participation in the development of Saudi Arabia is a key aspect of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Saudi representatives said the Kingdom is also making continuous efforts to prevent and combat human trafficking.
Recently, the Kingdom also lifted a ban on women driving, which will help boost women’s financial power and allow them to play a bigger role in economic and social diversification in line with Vision 2030.
Increasing Saudi women’s participation in the labor market will help in achieving one of the most important goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which is to increase Saudi women’s participation in the market to 30 percent, up from 22 percent in 2016. It will also help reduce the unemployment rate among Saudi women, which has reached a record high of 33 percent.
A number of sectors in the Kingdom will also benefit from women being allowed to drive, such as car sales, which are expected to increase by about 145 percent to reach SR108 billion by 2022 from SR44 billion in 2017, according to one economist.