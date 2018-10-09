You are here

Syrians in ex-opposition zones struggle after aid groups withdraw

More than seven years into Syria’s conflict, 13 million people across the country still need humanitarian assistance. (AFP/Getty Images)
AFP
AFP
BEIRUT: Tens of thousands of Syrians in areas recaptured by regime troops this year remain starved of humanitarian aid, with the relief agencies helping them for years now unable to reach them.

As towns switched from opposition to regime control, international aid groups were forced to halt their crucial health, food and protection services as they had no regime authorization to work.

Since April this has left vulnerable civilians in Syria’s south, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, and rural parts of Homs province without the vital support they once relied on.

“In total, tens of thousands of people are impacted by the halt in humanitarian aid,” said Joelle Bassoul, spokeswoman for CARE International, which used to send aid into opposition-held areas.

“In effect, when we stop operating, it means our partners have stopped operating and have no more humanitarian capacity in the given area.”

More than seven years into Syria’s conflict, 13 million people across the country still need humanitarian assistance, says the UN.

Aid became politicized early on, and two separate operations developed.

One, based out of Damascus, saw the UN and other agencies providing assistance solely with regime authorization.

Meanwhile, NGOs based in Turkey or Jordan helped civilians in opposition areas through a parallel system, without regime approval.

This year President Bashar Assad brought many of those areas under regime control through a string of military victories, forcing those international agencies to pull out.

“The aid that used to come from international agencies to the south completely stopped,” said Mohammad Al-Zoabi, 29, from Al-Mseifra in southern Syria.

“Now, there’s a lack of flour, medical supplies, and hospitals in general after medical points and field clinics were closed, badly affecting people,” he said.

According to the UN, 66 aid trucks entered the south from Jordan in June but zero in July when troops seized the area.

Residents of the south interviewed by AFP reported hospital closures and a lack of medicine and flour.

They said doctors and Syrian aid workers had fled, were wanted by security forces for working in rebel areas or had requested — but were denied — regime permission to resume relief work.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), Mercy Corps, and Save the Children all confirmed they had halted aid programs.

JERUSALEM: One of the US officials tasked with drafting a blueprint for Israel-Palestinian peace says it will strongly reflect Washington’s commitment to Israel’s security but will also address Palestinian concerns.
In an interview published Monday by the English-language Times of Israel news site, presidential special envoy Jason Greenblatt said the plan would “be heavily focused on Israeli security needs.”
“But we also want to be fair to the Palestinians. We have tried hard to find a good balance,” he added.
“Each side will find things in this plan that they don’t like.”
US President Donald Trump said in September he would unveil a new peace plan within months.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas accuses Trump of bias toward Israel and refers mockingly to his evolving peace program as “the deal of the century.”
Abbas has in particular criticized Trump’s decisions to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, his order to close the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington and to cut off aid funding, including to a UN agency that supports millions of Palestinian refugees.
The peace plan, Greenblatt said, “will include a resolution to all of the core issues, including the refugee issue.”
He said that it would not propose a Palestinian-Jordanian confederation as a possible solution — something that Abbas has been reported as saying Greenblatt and Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner sounded him out about at a meeting last month.
“We’re not looking at a confederation model,” Greenblatt said in Monday’s interview.
An end to Israeli occupation and a sovereign, independent state of their own is at the heart of Palestinian demands.
Israel, however, says it must retain a security buffer between the West Bank and neighboring Jordan and Israeli officials speak of an undefined “state-minus” or “less-than-state” for the Palestinians.
According to Israeli activists who met Abbas in September, the Palestinian leader said he had told Greenblatt and Kushner that he would only be interested in a confederation if Israel joined too.
His response was seen as a way of torpedoing the proposal since Israel would be highly unlikely to agree.

