Saudi Arabia’s US ambassador condemns ‘malicious leaks and grim rumors’ surrounding Khashoggi disappearance

﻿

Prince Khaled bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US. (SPA)
Updated 09 October 2018
Arab News
  • Prince Khaled bin Salman condemned the “outrageous” claims about the fate of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi
  • Prince Khaled said the aim is to 'chase every lead to uncover the truth behind his disappearance'
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States has condemned the “outrageous” claims about the fate of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a “personal message” reported by Al-Arabiya Prince Khaled bin Salman said he wanted to address the “malicious leaks and grim rumors flying around about Jamal’s whereabouts and fate.”

“I assure you that the reports that suggest that Jamal Khashoggi went missing in the Consulate in Istanbul or that the Kingdom’s authorities have detained him or killed him are absolutely false, and baseless,” Prince Khaled said in the statement released on Monday evening.

“Jamal has many friends in the Kingdom, including myself, and despite our differences, and his choice to go into his so called ‘self-exile,’ we still maintained regular contact when he was in Washington.”

Khashoggi went missing in Istanbul last week. 

A security delegation consisting of Saudi investigators arrived in Istanbul on Saturday to take part in the investigations.

Prince Khaled said the aim is to “chase every lead to uncover the truth behind his disappearance.”

“We will not spare any effort to locate him, just as we would if it were any other Saudi citizen.”

------

The Saudi ambassador’s full statement can be read below:

“I am sure you are following the news stories about Jamal Khashoggi. There are many facts regarding his whereabouts that will hopefully be revealed through the ongoing investigation. Despite that, we have seen over the last few days various malicious leaks and grim rumors flying around about Jamal's whereabouts and fate.

“I would normally prefer not to address such outrageous claims, especially when it concerns the wellbeing of a missing citizen who dedicated a great portion of his life to serve his country. It goes without saying that his family in the Kingdom remain gravely concerned about him, and so are we. Jamal has many friends in the Kingdom, including myself, and despite our differences, and his choice to go into his so called “self-exile,” we still maintained regular contact when he was in Washington.

“I know many in Washington, and the world over share this concern for his wellbeing. I assure you that the reports that suggest that Jamal Khashoggi went missing in the Consulate in Istanbul or that the Kingdom’s authorities have detained him or killed him are absolutely false, and baseless. The first reports out of Turkey were that he exited the Consulate and then disappeared. Shortly after the relevant authorities in the Kingdom became engaged in his case, the accusations changed to him being held inside the Consulate. After Turkish authorities and the media were allowed to inspect the Consulate building in its entirety, the accusations changed to the outrageous claim that he was murdered, in the Consulate, during business hours, and with dozens of staff and visitors in the building. I don't know who is behind these claims, or their intentions, nor do I care frankly.

“What we do care about is Jamal’s wellbeing, and revealing the truth about what occurred. Jamal is a Saudi citizen who went missing after leaving the Consulate. This was not his first visit to the Consulate in Istanbul, as he regularly came to the Consulate (as well as the Embassy in Washington) in the last few months for citizen services. The Saudi Consulate is fully cooperating with the local authorities to uncover what happened after he left.

“In addition, the Kingdom has sent a security team, with the Turkish government's approval, to work with their Turkish counterparts on the investigation. Our aim is to chase every lead to uncover the truth behind his disappearance.

“Though the situation is extraordinary, these measures are not. Jamal is a Saudi citizen whose safety and security is a top priority for the Kingdom, just as is the case with any other citizen. We will not spare any effort to locate him, just as we would if it were any other Saudi citizen.”

US murder detectives investigate death of Saudi student in Miami

Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB
US murder detectives investigate death of Saudi student in Miami

Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: US police have launched a murder investigation after a Saudi student was found dead in his Florida apartment.
The body of Yasser Abualfaraj, 23, was discovered by his room mate on Sunday in a building opposite the University of Miami where he was studying.
Miami-Dade Police Department said Abualfaraj was found with “multiple signs of trauma.”
Abualfaraj, from Jeddah, went to study architecture in Miami in May 2015, US media reported.
“It’s an open investigation and we are working to find any witnesses who may have heard or seen anything at the time and we are working right now to possibly find out if anyone can produce some kind of a sketch of the person, or something of that nature, to provide leads,” Det. Chris Thomas told Arab News.
He said the cause of death was unknown and possible motive was unclear. The “investigation is still in the early stages,” Det. Thomas said.
He said a medical examiner would carry out an autopsy soon, without specifying a date.
Det. Thomas said police have spoken to many people close to Abualfaraj, including his roommate, and they have provided whatever information they have to “piece together what they saw and if there is a possibility of them producing some kind of photograph of the person.”
A vigil was held for Abualfaraj by the university’s students and staff on Monday, and classes were canceled to mourn the student.
In a Facebook post for the school’s Intensive English Program, Abualfaraj said he liked Miami because he could “go for a bike ride any time and anywhere.”
“What is disturbing is you have a 23-year-old male, in the university, trying to better himself. And because of this incident and the magnitude of this incident, it’s really very disturbing,” Det. Thomas told CBS Miami in a separate interview.
Det. Thomas also said Abualfaraj’s family has been notified.
In a statement to Al-Arabiya, the Saudi Embassy in Washington, said it has been informed about the incident and is following up with the investigation, while providing all the necessary support to his family.
The University of Miami said it was working closely with police and was “deeply saddened by this tragic news.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Miami Florida saudi students abroad Yasser Abualfaraj

