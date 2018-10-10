Saudi Arabia's World Center for Dialogue launches Islamic-Jewish council to fight extremism in Europe

JEDDAH: The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz World Center for Dialogue has announced the formation of what it called an Islamic-Jewish council aimed at promoting coexistence and fighting extremism.
The King Abdullah Center for Dialogue among Followers of Religions and Cultures said it launched a European dialogue platform that brings together members of Islamic and Jewish institutions in Europe.
The platform aims to contribute to consolidating coexistence and combating intolerance and hatred in European societies, by promoting safe living under a common citizenship, a statement by the Saudi Press Agency said.
A meeting held under the auspices of the King Abdullah World Center for Dialogue took place on Monday with participation of the European Council, the Municipality of Amsterdam and a number of international institutions.
It was co-opened by the Secretary-General of the Center Faisal bin Muammar and Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni, the Deputy Secretary-General of the European Parliament.
Muammar praised Amsterdam's long-standing commitment to diversity and co-existence, in his address to the audience.
He hailed the participation of Amsterdam in this Council, saying it fills a large gap in European relations between followers of different religions.
The step comes within the framework of the King Abdullah World Center for Dialogue to launch platforms, in different parts of the world to build bridges of communication between individuals from diverse religions.
The Center is an international organization established by Saudi Arabia, with the participation of Austria and Spain, as well as the Vatican, as a founding member of the Observatory, in 2012. It aims to foster dialogue and coexistence, respect for diversity, building of bridges of cooperation and understanding among diverse communities.
The Center's work is organized by an administrative board of Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist and Hindu executives.
US murder detectives investigate death of Saudi student in Miami
LONDON: US police have launched a murder investigation after a Saudi student was found dead in his Florida apartment.
The body of Yasser Abualfaraj, 23, was discovered by his room mate on Sunday in a building opposite the University of Miami where he was studying.
Miami-Dade Police Department said Abualfaraj was found with “multiple signs of trauma.”
Abualfaraj, from Jeddah, went to study architecture in Miami in May 2015, US media reported.
“It’s an open investigation and we are working to find any witnesses who may have heard or seen anything at the time and we are working right now to possibly find out if anyone can produce some kind of a sketch of the person, or something of that nature, to provide leads,” Det. Chris Thomas told Arab News.
He said the cause of death was unknown and possible motive was unclear. The “investigation is still in the early stages,” Det. Thomas said.
He said a medical examiner would carry out an autopsy soon, without specifying a date.
Det. Thomas said police have spoken to many people close to Abualfaraj, including his roommate, and they have provided whatever information they have to “piece together what they saw and if there is a possibility of them producing some kind of photograph of the person.”
A vigil was held for Abualfaraj by the university’s students and staff on Monday, and classes were canceled to mourn the student.
In a Facebook post for the school’s Intensive English Program, Abualfaraj said he liked Miami because he could “go for a bike ride any time and anywhere.”
“What is disturbing is you have a 23-year-old male, in the university, trying to better himself. And because of this incident and the magnitude of this incident, it’s really very disturbing,” Det. Thomas told CBS Miami in a separate interview.
Det. Thomas also said Abualfaraj’s family has been notified.
In a statement to Al-Arabiya, the Saudi Embassy in Washington, said it has been informed about the incident and is following up with the investigation, while providing all the necessary support to his family.
The University of Miami said it was working closely with police and was “deeply saddened by this tragic news.”