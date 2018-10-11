You are here

Malabar Gold to triple retail footprint by 2023

M.P. Ahammed, chairman; Abdul Salam K.P., group Executive director; and Shamlal Ahamed, managing director (international operations), unveil the 25th anniversary celebration logo of Malabar Group in Mumbai. (Photo/Supplied)
Indian jewelry retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced an ambitious global growth plan on the eve of its silver jubilee (25 years) celebrations that will see the company triple its retail network from 250 showrooms this year to 750 outlets in the next five years, with an annual turnover exceeding $6.16 billion.

The group currently operates retail outlets across 10 countries in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and America. Its expansion plan will see the company expand its footprint across all tier-1 and tier-2 cities in North and Central India. The company’s plan of expansion in the international market includes new territories such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, Egypt and Turkey. As much as 40 percent of the group turnover will be generated from the company’s operations outside India.

The company plans to invest $960 million to manage the growth and expansion. The expansion will see Malabar Group expand its investor base from 2,752 investors and include more investors from North and Central Indian states.

The expansion will see Malabar Group nearly double its headcount from 13,000 to 25,000 professionals on direct payroll within the next five years.

“A Silver jubilee is a major milestone in any company’s history and during this time Malabar Group grew from a local entity to an Indian international brand with a large loyal customer base. Today, Malabar is a name to reckon with and known to almost every consumer. During the last 25 years, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has grown from strength to strength and rose from being a small outfit to an international player across a number of verticals including gold and diamond jewelry retail, jewelry manufacturing and multi-retail concepts,” said M.P. Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Group.

Abdul Salam K.P., group executive director of Malabar Group, said: “As a responsible business, we are very mindful of our obligations to our societies. Our expansion will create more well-paid jobs and we are very excited about our future growth plan. We ensure our entire operation in a very transparent way. We understand the sensitivity of the industry and ensure compliance through responsible sourcing, ethical business practices, transparent and professional fund management.”

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director of international operations, said: “As an Indian-born international jewelry brand, we take pride in our roots in India and help connect global consumers to Indian heritage and art. Our further expansion in the international arena will lead to Indian artisanal jewelry being showcased at prominent global destinations.”

Danube shares glimpse into future of e-commerce

CEO of DanubeCo. Ltd. and BinDawood Stores Ahmad A.R. BinDawood and Co-Founder and CEO of Danube Online Majed M. Al-Tahan. (Photo/Supplied)
Danube Online and the Danube App took center stage at this year’s Applications World Forum, which ran from Oct 4-6, hosted by the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI). 

In its second year running, Applications World Forum gathers application owners, beneficiaries, investors and emerging projects in alignment of Vision 2030, and provides a platform for the region’s technology leaders to come together to discuss the current growth trends and future potential for applications in the Kingdom. 

Co-Founder and CEO of Danube Online Majed M. Al-Tahan and CEO of DanubeCo. Ltd. and BinDawood Stores Ahmad A.R. BinDawood offered a joint presentation to the forum’s delegates, which delved into insights of how the e-commerce industry is set to evolve in future and the exponential growth opportunities for e-commerce in the Kingdom. Their presentation also detailed how since its launch in 2017, Danube Online and the Danube App have redefined grocery shopping in the Kingdom and become one of the biggest e-commerce grocery platforms in the Middle East. 

“It’s wonderful that the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce are such champions of innovation. By providing this platform and supportive environment for innovators, entrepreneurs and businesses alike to learn about enriched digital innovation to advance applications in Saudi Arabia, the chamber is a beacon for large and small businesses alike in growing e-commerce,” said Al-Tahan.

“As one of the biggest retailers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we are delighted to be at the Applications Word Forum to demonstrate how the Danube App is transforming grocery shopping in the Kingdom. Technology allows us to offer new choices to customers and consumers are embracing e-commerce,” added BinDawood.

