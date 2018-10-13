You are here

  • Home
  • New Balance opens store in Riyadh
﻿

New Balance opens store in Riyadh

Top Brazilian footballer Carlos Eduardo de Oliveira Alves cuts the ribbon to inaugurate the New Balance store in Riyadh on Thursday (AN photo by Zakariya Khan)
Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News
0

New Balance opens store in Riyadh

Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News
0

American multinational corporation New Balance Inc. (NB), a global leader in athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, opened its new store in the Saudi capital on Thursday. The store, located in the high-end Riyadh Gallery Mall on King Fahd Road, showcases women’s and men’s shoes, apparel and sportswear, sports equipment, and kids and lifestyle selections.

Top Brazilian footballer Carlos Eduardo de Oliveira Alves, who plays for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal Club, cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the New Balance store. The inaugural ceremony was attended by a large number of industry leaders and top-notch executives of Apparel Group, which owns and operates the New Balance stores in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on this occasion, Alves said: “I am happy to open the store of New Balance, with which I have been associated.” 

The footballer, who recently signed a two-year contract with New Balance endorsing the brand, called on the shoppers “to visit the store where they will be led into an interactive and immersive experience of the brand, welcomed by dynamic visuals.”

Referring to the range of the New Balance Athletics Inc., a statement released on this occasion, said: “The New Balance’s Riyadh store is roomy and bright, and presents the brand’s footwear and apparel in a raw-concrete environment.” 

New Balance, the Boston-based maker of trainers and running shoes, is planning to aggressively expand its presence in the Gulf region, increasing its store count to 50 by 2020. 

“The launch of this store is the pinnacle of our progress in the Kingdom and the Middle East, but it is also just the start,” said the statement, adding that the Boston-based company is excited to announce the release of the 247v2. As a contemporary evolution, the updated silhouette makes a nod to NB heritage, while further representing the intersection between where lifestyle and sport meet, it said. 

Alves, who inaugurated the New Balance store, plays for the Al-Hilal Club as a midfielder. He joined Al-Hilal in 2015, scored several goals for the club and won many honors. 

New Balance Athletics Inc., popularly known as New Balance, is among one of the world’s major sports footwear makers. 

This $3.8 billion company, which has more than 5,000 employees globally on its payroll, manufactures shoes with high-technical specifications such as, blended gel inserts and heel counters.

Four Seasons Bahrain transforms into island resort

Updated 1 min 59 sec ago
Arab News
0

Four Seasons Bahrain transforms into island resort

Updated 1 min 59 sec ago
Arab News
0

A destination within a destination awaits visitors to Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, as the property transforms from an urban resort to a complete island resort with the addition of The Four Seasons Beach.

Curving along the private island’s sun-drenched southern shore, the 160-meter expanse of pristine white sand is the ideal retreat for all the family. In addition to a dedicated play area where children can enjoy building sandcastles, parents and couples can look forward to a quieter zone, sip a cool drink or take in the city’s spectacular sunsets.

Richard Raab, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, said: “During our first three years, guests have been generous in their praise of Four Seasons, reveling in the many diversions we offer right here on our own private island in the city. When we asked what would make their experience more memorable, the answer was almost always the same: A beach. So we are delighted to now open the beach, which completes the hotel’s transition to a full-fledged island resort.”

Having previously worked at Four Seasons resorts from Hawaii to the Caribbean, Raab understands the attraction of gentle waves lapping against a stretch of white sand.

Beach lovers can look forward to the service of the Four Seasons’ staff on hand to offer everything from fresh fruit skewers and beverages, to an array of high-end sun care products and a chair-side sunglasses cleaning and repair service. Guests can also choose from a lunch and snack menu, with food served directly on the beach. After dark, the new outdoor space will transform into a venue hosting torch-lit events, and it is also available for group bookings.

Latest updates

New Balance opens store in Riyadh
0
Four Seasons Bahrain transforms into island resort
0
Ayman Sejiny named new chief executive of ICD
0
Bahrain elected among 18 countries to join the Human Rights Council by UN General Assembly
0
Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2018 starts today
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.