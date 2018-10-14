Deal signed to enrich culture in Muslim world

RIYADH: The King Faisal International Prize (KFIP) has signed an agreement with the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) to enrich culture and knowledge in the Muslim world.

The three-year agreement will “put in place a cultural program featuring a number of scientific and knowledge initiatives in the Islamic world,” the KFIP said.

Its Secretary-General Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Sebail said: “The partnership with ISESCO comes within the KFIP strategy to strengthen cultural knowledge channels in the Arab and Islamic region by expanding partnerships with leading institutions around the world.”

Under the agreement, the KFIP and ISESCO will arrange meetings to discuss the contribution of Muslim scientists and entities in the progress of humanity.

KFIP laureates will lead lectures and seminars at universities and scientific research centers. The two organizations will also work together to publish the works of the winners of the KFIP.

The agreement was signed during the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the ISESCO General Conference, which began on Thursday in Rabat, Morocco, with the participation of education ministers from ISESCO member states.

Education Minister Ahmad Al-Isa, who led the Saudi delegation at the conference, said: “ISESCO’s initiatives and projects… are one of the cornerstones of creating a bright and prosperous future for the Islamic world.”

He urged ISESCO, in collaboration with international organizations, to hold a forum on the state of education in Muslim countries in light of technological changes.