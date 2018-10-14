You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistanis account for more than half of Umrah pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia
﻿

Pakistanis account for more than half of Umrah pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has issued more than 421,000 Umrah visas so far this year. (SPA file photo)
Updated 14 October 2018
Arab News
0

Pakistanis account for more than half of Umrah pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia

  • Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform plan aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims by year 2030
Updated 14 October 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The number of Umrah visas issued this year has reached 421,411 of which 181,690 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom, according to data provided by the Hajj and Umrah Ministry.
There are 150,429 pilgrims still in the Kingdom, with 107,024 in Makkah and 43,405 in Madinah.
Most pilgrims — 170,279 — came to the Kingdom by air, while 11,411 entered by land. None arrived by sea.
The largest number of pilgrims are from Pakistan (82,169), India (49,492), Indonesia (16,259), Jordan (4,492) and Yemen (4,413).
The Vision 2030 reform plan aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims, and provide them with excellent services and an outstanding experience.
Developing Hajj and Umrah organizations and services in the Kingdom is among the top priorities of the Saudi government.
Recently, the ministry launched a weekly indicator whereby authorities can track the number of pilgrims coming into the Kingdom, and in turn enrich their experiences by providing high-quality services.

 

Topics: Umrah pilgrims Muslim pilgrims

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Developing cities to serve Hajj and Umrah on agenda of Makkah Cultural Forum
0
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah airport approves plan to receive Umrah pilgrims

3000-year-old relics discovered in KSA’s Jarash archaeological site

Updated 14 October 2018
Arab News
0

3000-year-old relics discovered in KSA’s Jarash archaeological site

  • Jarash, near Abha, is among the most important archaeological sites in Asir province
  • The site is one of the most important in the history of the Arabian Peninsula
Updated 14 October 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), has ordered the continuation of archaeological excavations at Jarash. 

Excavation work will continue for 35 days with the participation of students from King Khalid University, said Mohammed Al-Umrah, director of the SCTH in the Asir region. Excavation teams at Jarash have discovered relics as old as 3,000 years.

Jarash, near Abha, is among the most important archaeological sites in Asir province. The site is one of the most important in the history of the Arabian Peninsula.

Recently, SCTH announced the registration of more than 53,000 historical artifacts and relics that it successfully managed to restore from inside and outside the Kingdom.

In 2011, Prince Sultan launched a campaign for retrieving national artifacts, including media and cultural programs and initiatives that aim to enlighten and inform citizens about the value of artifacts and the importance of returning them to the SCTH.

Topics: Jarash archaelogy Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) King Khalid University Asir

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
A year of unprecedented archaeological findings in Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian Tourism and Heritage Authority registers 43 archaeological sites

Latest updates

World Bank offers disaster-hit Indonesia $1 billion in loans
0
Nepal blocks 25,000 websites in pornography crackdown
0
Men as the real victims? After Kavanaugh, #HimToo gains attention
0
Death toll in Afghan election rally attack rises to 22
0
Suicide bomber kills 13 at election rally in Afghanistan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.