Jordan’s King Abdullah vows to crack down on corruption
The king acknowledged “dissatisfaction with the way current challenges are being addressed.”
“The process of construction and development in Jordan, as in other countries, has been marred by some flaws and challenges, which we need to learn from,” he said in his speech to mark the opening of parliament in Amman.
“Homelands are not built with skepticism and self-flagellation, nor with undermining achievements or denying them, but with knowledge, will and hard work.”
The king said he will not allow “Jordan’s reputation be at stake,” stressing that the country is capable of fighting corruption.
“All Jordanians have an equal right to justice, and corruption will not be left unaddressed to become a chronic social illness.
“I hereby affirm that the state’s institutions are well capable of uprooting corruption and holding to account those who dare to encroach on public funds,” he added.
Earlier in June, thousands of Jordanians hit the streets to protest against corruption, price rises and austerity measures.
The week of mass demonstrations forced the prime minister’s resignation and the withdrawal of a controversial income tax bill.
With a lack of natural resources to boost state coffers, Jordan relies heavily on foreign aid and faces an unemployment rate of 18.5 percent.
In 2016 Amman secured a $723-million loan from the International Monetary Fund, but the resultant economic reforms led to price hikes.
Egypt says truck traffic resumes with Israel via Sinai
- The first few trucks from Israel crossed over into Egypt on Sunday
- The trade, mostly foodstuffs and raw materials, passes through the el-Auga route, south of Gaza
El-ARISH, Egypt: The Egyptian military says commercial truck traffic with Israel has resumed via a border crossing in the Sinai Peninsula that had been shut down amid the insurgency there.
Brig. Gen. Tareq Younis says the first few trucks from Israel crossed over into Egypt on Sunday, and that Egyptian vehicles began bringing goods into Israel earlier this month.
The trade, mostly foodstuffs and raw materials, passes through the el-Auga route, south of Gaza and closer to central Sinai.
Egypt has been battling militants in the area for years, and launched a nationwide operation focused on Sinai in February.
The long-running insurgency intensified in 2013, when the Egyptian military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president, and is now led by a Daesh affiliate.