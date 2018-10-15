Saudi Arabia’s 937 Service Center received 80,007 calls last week

RIYADH: The 937 Service Center received 80,007 calls last week, Saudi Health Ministry said on Sunday.
These calls included 32,344 medical consultations, 6,834 complaints, 148 transfer requests from one hospital to another, and 18,233 inquiries, in addition to 18,803 appointment requests, the ministry said.
The 937 Service Center provides a range of services, including the ministry’s updates, emergency calls, incoming and outgoing transactions, medical consultations, hospital transfer requests, as well as complaints about public and private health facilities in the Kingdom. It aims to provide medical services through its toll-free number. The center monitors patients’ notifications, settles their cases, and follows up their health status according to international standards.
Separately, Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah inaugurated the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference and exhibition in Riyadh recently. The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of e-health care.