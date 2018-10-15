You are here

Organization of Islamic Cooperation to organize seminar on Islamophobia

Islamophobia seminar will be held in Istanbul. (Shutterstock)
  • The event will be held on Oct. 17-18
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will organize the 5th international seminar on Islamophobia in Istanbul.

The event will be held on Oct. 17-18 in collaboration with the Turkish Ministry of Justice, and will discuss the roots and causes of Islamophobia against Muslims.

Separately on Sunday, the OIC condemned the attack on a political rally in Takhar province of Afghanistan.

Fourteen people were killed and more than 30 wounded after a motorcycle bomb detonated, targeting the crowd attending the rally.  Two security officers were also among those killed in the explosion.

The OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen extended his condolences to the government and people of Afghanistan over the attack and wished a quick recovery of the injured.

The secretary-general appealed to the Kabul government, politicians and the people to maintain national unity. More than 2,500 candidates are contesting the long-delayed legislative elections in Afghanistan. AN Jeddah

Exclusive: UAE mogul Khalaf Al-Habtoor calls for a boycott of US firms, execs. who pulled out of Saudi investment summit

JEDDAH: In an Op-Ed column written exclusively for Arab News, UAE business tycoon Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor has called for an Arab boycott of US companies and executives who have pulled out of Saudi Arabia’s upcoming Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit, or decided to freeze ongoing dealings with the Kingdom. 
A number of media companies, including Bloomberg, New York Times, CNN and CNBC have announced pulling out of the partnerships with the FII summit happening on Oct. 28 in Riyadh. This was in the aftermath of the mysterious disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, more than 10 days ago, who was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. 
Saudi Arabia has denied any involvement with his disappearance, and has sent a team to assist Turkish investigators to find out what happened to the Saudi. 
Khashoggi’s vanishing has caused many to blame Riyadh, given he had recently become a vocal critic of its leadership in a number of columns for The Washington Post, while living in the  US. 
Pulling out of the FII media partnerships, or executives, such as Uber’s Dara Khosrowshahi  cancelling their attendance, is unjustified, argued Habtoor, considering the investigation into the journalist’s whereabouts is ongoing.
The Emirati businessman also takes on London-based Virgin Group founder Richard Branson who suspended his negotiations on tourism projects in Saudi Arabia as well as discussions with the country’s Public Investment Fund.
“The Saudis’ Gulf Cooperation Council allies, as well as Egypt and Jordan, must stand shoulder to shoulder with Riyadh to show those companies they are not welcome to operate within our borders. They should be boycotted. Together we must prove we will not be bullied or else, mark my words, once they have finished kicking the Kingdom, we will be next in line. Now is the time to prove our loyalty and transparency toward each other,” the businessman said.
Al-Habtoor said he was “shocked” that the US Congress is pressurizing President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on one of America’s closest allies in the Middle East when the truth has not even been determined. He also condemned US media, government officials and lawmakers for rushing to judgement on an active investigation. 
“Last week, Saudi basked in America’s friendship. A single individual goes off the radar and Riyadh is targeted with warnings and threats from America’s political, financial and business sectors. Considering that the investigation is not yet over, if this is not gross overkill, then what is?” He said.

