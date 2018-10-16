Saudi crown prince receives Russian envoy

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with the Russian president’s special envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed major issues in the region.

On Sunday, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir held talks with the Russian envoy, discussing the latest developments in Syria, as well as the efforts being exerted by the two countries to achieve security for the Syrian people.

The reception was attended by Ambassador Maan Al-Hafiz, director general of the general department for European countries.

Earlier in Riyadh, Al-Jubeir received Brett McGurk, US special envoy for the global coalition against Daesh.

They discussed current issues in the region, and US-Saudi coordination within the coalition.

Al-Jubeir also met with a visiting delegation from the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works to prevent attacks and accidents involving weapons of mass destruction.

They discussed issues of common interest.