Saudi crown prince receives Russian envoy

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds talks with the Russian president’s special envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, on Monday. (SPA)
  • During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed major issues in the region
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with the Russian president’s special envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed major issues in the region.

On Sunday, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir held talks with the Russian envoy, discussing the latest developments in Syria, as well as the efforts being exerted by the two countries to achieve security for the Syrian people.

The reception was attended by Ambassador Maan Al-Hafiz, director general of the general department for European countries.

Earlier in Riyadh, Al-Jubeir received Brett McGurk, US special envoy for the global coalition against Daesh.

They discussed current issues in the region, and US-Saudi coordination within the coalition.

Al-Jubeir also met with a visiting delegation from the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works to prevent attacks and accidents involving weapons of mass destruction. 

They discussed issues of common interest.

US Secretary of State Pompeo lands in Riyadh for talks with Saudi King Salman

Updated 7 min 9 sec ago
AFP
0

US Secretary of State Pompeo lands in Riyadh for talks with Saudi King Salman

  • The US chief diplomat was greeted at Riyadh airport by Saudi Foreign Minister and ambassador to Washington
Updated 7 min 9 sec ago
AFP
0

RIYADH: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Saudi capital on Tuesday for talks with King Salman on what happened to missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The US chief diplomat was greeted at Riyadh airport by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and ambassador to Washington Prince Khalid bin Salman, an AFP correspondent reported.

