‘Davos in the Desert’ brings 150 global leaders to Riyadh

Updated 16 October 2018
Arab News
  • The Future Investment Initiative (FII) runs from Oct. 23 to 25
  • The three key themes of this year’s event are investing in transformation, technology as an opportunity, and advancing human potential
RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia has revealed the program for a high-profile gathering of global leaders, business chiefs and innovators in Riyadh next week.

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) runs from Oct. 23 to 25 with US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde among those scheduled to take part.

More than 150 speakers from 140 different organizations have confirmed their attendance for the event which was hosted for the first time a year ago and was quickly dubbed “Davos in the Desert” — a reference to the annual World Economic Forum hosted each year in the Swiss resort.

The three key themes of this year’s event are investing in transformation, technology as an opportunity, and advancing human potential.



“FII is a global platform focused on identifying future economic trends and opportunities, defining the future of industries and discussing how investment can contribute to overall global prosperity and development,” the PIF, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, said on Monday.

“Ten years on from the global financial crisis, the world is undergoing a period of large-scale economic and technological transformation. FII will convene global leaders, investors and innovators to discuss how businesses, governments and global institutions can work together to drive long-term growth and prosperity.”

The next installment of FII will include a panel called “One World” — a look at how leaders from business and government develop a collective vision for the future.

Other sessions cover digital currencies, capital flows, market drivers, immersive technology, sustainability and giga-projects such as NEOM, the vast development announced at last year’s FII.

US Secretary of State Pompeo lands in Riyadh for talks with Saudi King Salman

Updated 8 min 49 sec ago
AFP
0

US Secretary of State Pompeo lands in Riyadh for talks with Saudi King Salman

  • The US chief diplomat was greeted at Riyadh airport by Saudi Foreign Minister and ambassador to Washington
Updated 8 min 49 sec ago
AFP
0

RIYADH: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Saudi capital on Tuesday for talks with King Salman on what happened to missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The US chief diplomat was greeted at Riyadh airport by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and ambassador to Washington Prince Khalid bin Salman, an AFP correspondent reported.

