King Salman welcomes Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

JEDDAH: Saudi King Salman has welcomed at his palace in Riyadh Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Her highness, also Bangladesh’s defense minister, shook hands with Saudi royals, top officials and military leaders during the reception ceremony.



King Salman also shook hands with Hasina’s accompanying delegation. The king then hosted a luncheon in honor of the Bangladesh PM and her delegation.

Later in the day, Hasina also met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense in Riyadh.

During the meeting they discussed bilateral ties between both countries and chances of development, in addition to dicussing issues of mutual interest.