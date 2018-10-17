You are here

﻿

King Salman welcomes Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

King Salman hosted a luncheon in honor of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and her delegation. (SPA)
Saudi King Salman has welcomed at his palace in Riyadh Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (SPA)
Sheikh Hasina shook hands with Saudi royals, top officials and military leaders during the reception ceremony. (SPA)
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. (SPA)
  Sheikh Hasina shook hands with Saudi royals, top officials and military leaders during the reception ceremony
JEDDAH: Saudi King Salman has welcomed at his palace in Riyadh Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Her highness, also Bangladesh’s defense minister, shook hands with Saudi royals, top officials and military leaders during the reception ceremony.

King Salman also shook hands with Hasina’s accompanying delegation. The king then hosted a luncheon in honor of the Bangladesh PM and her delegation.

Later in the day, Hasina also met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense  in Riyadh. 

During the meeting they discussed bilateral ties between both countries and chances of development, in addition to dicussing issues of mutual interest.

Saudi Arabia denies Israeli media reports on meeting between chiefs of staff

  • The official said the correct information is that Al-Ruwaili has participated in an international meeting for Defense Chiefs of Staff held in Washington
  • No bilateral meeting had took place between the Saudi and Israeli Chiefs of Staff, he added
Updated 17 October 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: A Saudi defense ministry official has denied reports circulated on Israeli media claiming that a meeting was held between the Saudi military Chief of Staff, Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, and his Israeli counterpart Gadi Eizenkot.

The official said the correct information is that Al-Ruwaili participated in an international meeting for Defense Chiefs of Staff held in Washington, United States at the Andrews Air Force Base.

81 countries took part in the meeting held between Oct. 15-16 aimed at discussing ways to combat violent terror groups.

The meeting also included an official dinner for all attendees hosted by the his excellency the Chairman of the US Joints Chief of Staff, Gen. Joseph F. Dunford. It was followed by a conference at the Andrews Air Force Base.

The official said no bilateral meeting took place between the Saudi and Israeli Chiefs of Staff.

