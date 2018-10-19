You are here

﻿

FaceOf: Tariq bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris, mayor of Riyadh

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Tariq bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris, mayor of Riyadh

  • In 1984, Al-Faris earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Arizona in Tucson, US
  • Prior to being appointed mayor of Riyadh in February of this year, Al-Faris served as vice president of Arriyadh Development Authority
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
0

Tariq bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris is the mayor of Riyadh and CEO of the Arriyadh Development Authority (ADA). Among other responsibilities, Al-Faris is tasked with doubling efforts to achieve the Kingdom’s aspirations based on the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020 and implementing the roadmap toward Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

On Thursday, ADA and Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) signed a cooperation agreement with International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the participation of Riyadh city in the “KPIs Project” within 50 cities around the world.

In 1984, Al-Faris earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Arizona in Tucson, US. He furthered his studies in this field in 1986,  attaining his master’s degree in civil engineering. 

When he returned to Saudi Arabia in 1986 he joined ADA as a civil engineer. In 1988, he was appointed assistant director of the King Fahd Road Project and the Governance Palace Development Project. 

In 1994 Al-Faris was promoted to director of ADA’s Projects Management Department. In subsequent promotions Al-Faris became ADA’s director general of construction in 1999, and then ADA’s director general of urban facilities in 2009.

Prior to being appointed mayor of Riyadh in February of this year, Al-Faris served as vice president of ADA and as vice minister of municipal and rural affairs.

Topics: FaceOf

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Nasser Alkahtani, executive director of the Arab Gulf Development Program
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Fawzan, secretary-general of King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Mazen Aljasser, Saudi Exports Development Authority executive
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Prince Mohammed bin Nawwaf, Saudi ambassador to the UK and Ireland

Adverse weather and rain due to affect many areas in Saudi Arabia

Updated 18 October 2018
Arab News
0

Adverse weather and rain due to affect many areas in Saudi Arabia

Updated 18 October 2018
Arab News
0

LONDON: Forecasters predicted Thursday that many areas in Saudi Arabia will experience rain and thunderstorms over the next few days.
The Saudi General Authority for Meteorology and Environment Protection said that windy weather and moderate to heavy thunderstorms are expected to affect the regions of Jazan and Asir on Friday.
Elevated areas in Najran, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah are also due to be affected by thunderstorms and winds.
The Northern Border region, Al-Jawf, Hail and Qassim will experience moderate rainfall that will extend to Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and Hafr Al-Batin.
Coastal areas in the Makkah region are due to experience light rain from Saturday onwards, and the amount of rainfall might increase by Monday.

Topics: ADVERSE WEATHER rain thunderstorms

Related

0
World
27 dead in floods, landslides on Indonesia’s Sumatra island
0
World
Flash floods kill at least 13 people in southwest France

Latest updates

Taif University delegates forge links with American counterparts
0
What We Are Reading Today: Millions, Billions, Zillions by Brian W. Kernighan
0
Assad backs down over law to seize refugee homes
0
Tribe of slain Libya rebel commander protests at eastern oil port
0
Over 400 Afghan women aim to break male stranglehold on Parliament
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.