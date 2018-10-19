Dubai’s Al Maktoum airport expansion delayed until 2030

DUBAI: A major expansion of Dubai’s second airport Al Maktoum International will open in 2030, the emirate’s government said, five years later than officials had previously indicated.
The airport will be able to handle 130 million passengers a year when the first phase of a planned expansion opens in 2030, and ultimately more than 260 million passengers a year, the statement, released by the Dubai government’s media office on Thursday, said.
Dubai officials had previously said the first phase would open by 2025. The Dubai government media office could not immediately be reached outside working hours on Friday for comment on the reason for the delay.
Dubai expects to spend around $36 billion on the airport expansion and the Dubai World Central aviation complex where it is located.
Reuters reported on Oct. 3 that the expansion had been delayed and that the second stage of financing for the project had been delayed indefinitely.
It is not the first delay to the airport’s expansion. A smaller capacity increase is a year behind schedule, although it is expected to be finished this year. At that point the airport’s capacity is expected to be 26 million passengers per year.
The government also said that Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) had launched a tender to build the substructure for the airport, in what would be the largest single value contract issued for the airport to date.
Al Maktoum International, which opened to passengers in 2013, currently handles only a fraction of Dubai’s passenger traffic. It will be larger than main airport Dubai International, currently one of the world’s busiest, when the first phase of the expansion opens and eventually become the new base of Emirates airline.
Dubai Airports said in 2016 it was expanding Dubai International to handle 118 million passengers a year by 2023, 18 million more than initially planned, in case the development of Al Maktoum International was delayed.
Dubai’s Al Maktoum airport expansion delayed until 2030
Dubai’s Al Maktoum airport expansion delayed until 2030
DUBAI: A major expansion of Dubai’s second airport Al Maktoum International will open in 2030, the emirate’s government said, five years later than officials had previously indicated.
Can a hungry Mali turn rice technology into ‘white gold’?
- Malians are cautiously turning to a controversial farming technique to adapt to the effects of climate change
- Dubbed the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), the new method was pioneered in Madagascar in 1983
BAGUINEDA: When rice farmers started producing yields nine times larger than normal in the Malian desert near the famed town of Timbuktu a decade ago, a passerby could have mistaken the crop for another desert mirage.
Rather, it was the result of an engineering feat that has left experts in this impoverished nation in awe — but one that has yet to spread widely through Mali’s farming community.
“We must redouble efforts to get political leaders on board,” said Djiguiba Kouyaté, a coordinator in Mali for German development agency GIZ.
With hunger a constant menace, Malians are cautiously turning to a controversial farming technique to adapt to the effects of climate change.
Dubbed the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), the new method was pioneered in Madagascar in 1983. It involves planting fewer seeds of traditional rice varieties and taking care of them following a strict regime.
Seedlings are transplanted at a very young age and spaced widely. Soil is enriched with organic matter, and must be kept moist, though the system uses less water than traditional rice farming.
Up to 20 million farmers now use SRI in 61 countries, including in nearby Sierra Leone, Senegal and Ivory Coast, said Norman Uphoff, of the SRI International Network and Resources Center at Cornell University in the US.
But, despite its success, the technique has been embraced with varying degrees of enthusiasm. Uphoff said that is because it competes with the improved hybrid and inbred rice varieties that agricultural corporations sell.
For Faliry Boly, who heads a rice-growing association, the prospect of rice becoming a “white gold” for Mali should spur on authorities and farmers to adopt rice intensification.
The method could increase yields while also offering a more environmentally-friendly alternative, including by replacing chemical fertilizers with organic ones, he said.
He also pointed out that rice intensification naturally lends itself to Mali’s largely arid climate.
FACTOID
Up to 20 million farmers now use rice intensification in 61 countries, including in nearby Sierra Leone, Senegal and Ivory Coast.